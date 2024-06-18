One week after a tight and thrilling finish in the U.S. Open, the PGA Tour heads to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., for the final Signature Event of the season, the 2024 Travelers Championship. Last week Bryson DeChambeau got up and down for par from 55 yards on the 72nd hole to edge Rory McIlroy by one stroke. This week, McIlroy will be in the field after withdrawing on Monday, but the tournament will feature every other player in the top 44 in the FedEx Cup standings.
This week, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite in the 2024 Travelers Championship odds, at +360. Reigning PGA Championship champ Xander Schauffele is the +750 second choice on the PGA odds board. Collin Morikawa (+1100), Ludvig Aberg (+1200) and Viktor Hovland (+1800) round out the top five in the odds for this 71-player field. Before locking in any 2024 Travelers Championship picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 49-32-4 and returning 14.31 units over that span. That's a $1,431 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.
Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a 75-1 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship last year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.
Now, Nejad has turned his attention to the 2024 Travelers Championship field and locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See whom they are at SportsLine.
Top 2024 Travelers Championship expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Scheffler, even though he is the +360 favorite. Ranked No. 1 in the world, Scheffler is having a spectacular season. He has five wins, which includes the Masters, two seconds and 12 top-10 finishes in 14 events.
However at the U.S. Open last week in Pinehurst, Scheffler struggled all week with his game. He made the cut on the number and finished 41st. "He almost missed the cut last week at Pinehurst, and he doesn't provide value at this number," Nejad told SportsLine.
However, Nejad is high on the chances of Swede Ludvig Aberg, who is +1200 in the Travelers Championship odds. The 24-year-old rising star has two seconds and six top-10 finishes in 13 events this season. He is coming off a 12th place finish at the U.S. Open, where he was in contention going into Sunday's final round.
Nejad likes that Aberg has an all-around game to win this week. Aberg ranks fifth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: total (+1.316). "Aberg has been dialed-in with the ball-striking and, even though he can bomb it off the tee, he's shown an affinity for shorter tracks such as River Highlands," Nejad told SportsLine. See which other players to back at SportsLine.
How to make 2024 Travelers Championship picks
Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2024 Travelers Championship and is backing several longshots, including one priced at more than +3500. This player "has spiked in a huge way with the putter" and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see Nejad's PGA Tour picks only at SportsLine.
So which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 Travelers Championship, and which player in the Travelers Championship 2024 field could bring a huge payday of more than +3500? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2024 Travelers Championship, all from the expert who is 49-32-4 on his last 85 golf head-to-head picks.
2024 Travelers Championship odds, field
See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.
Scottie Scheffler +360
Xander Schauffele +750
Collin Morikawa +1100
Ludvig Aberg +1200
Viktor Hovland +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Hideki Matsuyama +2200
Russell Henley +2500
Tony Finau +2800
Tommy Fleetwood +2800
Sam Burns +2800
Sahith Theegala +3000
Sepp Straka +3500
Corey Conners +3500
Tom Kim +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
Justin Thomas +4000
Jordan Spieth +4000
Brian Harman +4000
Si Woo Kim +4500
Keegan Bradley +4500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000
Max Homa +5500
Denny McCarthy +5500
Wyndham Clark +6000
Shane Lowry +6500
Akshay Bhatia +7000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500
Byeong Hun An +7500
Billy Horschel +7500
Will Zalatoris +8000
J.T. Poston +8000
Harris English +8000
Adam Scott +8000
Jason Day +9000
Cameron Young +9000
Tom Hoge +10000
Thomas Detry +10000
Matthieu Pavon +10000
Taylor Pendrith +11000
Austin Eckroat +11000
Stephan Jaeger +13000
Webb Simpson +15000
Robert MacIntyre +15000
Mackenzie Hughes +15000
Lucas Glover +15000
Lee Hodges +15000
Kurt Kitayama +15000
Justin Rose +15000
Emiliano Grillo +15000
Chris Kirk +15000
Ben Griffin +15000
Adam Svensson +15000
Adam Hadwin +15000
Victor Perez +18000
Taylor Moore +18000
Seamus Power +18000
Davis Riley +18000
Rickie Fowler +20000
Patrick Rodgers +20000
Nick Dunlap +20000
Eric Cole +20000
Andrew Putnam +20000
Nick Taylor +25000
Cam Davis +25000
Brendon Todd +25000
Michael Thorbjornsen +30000
Jake Knapp +30000
Chris Gotterup +30000
Adam Schenk +30000
Peter Malnati +40000