One week after a tight and thrilling finish in the U.S. Open, the PGA Tour heads to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., for the final Signature Event of the season, the 2024 Travelers Championship. Last week Bryson DeChambeau got up and down for par from 55 yards on the 72nd hole to edge Rory McIlroy by one stroke. This week, McIlroy will be in the field after withdrawing on Monday, but the tournament will feature every other player in the top 44 in the FedEx Cup standings.



This week, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite in the 2024 Travelers Championship odds, at +360. Reigning PGA Championship champ Xander Schauffele is the +750 second choice on the PGA odds board. Collin Morikawa (+1100), Ludvig Aberg (+1200) and Viktor Hovland (+1800) round out the top five in the odds for this 71-player field. Before locking in any 2024 Travelers Championship picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 49-32-4 and returning 14.31 units over that span. That's a $1,431 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a 75-1 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship last year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Scheffler, even though he is the +360 favorite. Ranked No. 1 in the world, Scheffler is having a spectacular season. He has five wins, which includes the Masters, two seconds and 12 top-10 finishes in 14 events.

However at the U.S. Open last week in Pinehurst, Scheffler struggled all week with his game. He made the cut on the number and finished 41st. "He almost missed the cut last week at Pinehurst, and he doesn't provide value at this number," Nejad told SportsLine.

However, Nejad is high on the chances of Swede Ludvig Aberg, who is +1200 in the Travelers Championship odds. The 24-year-old rising star has two seconds and six top-10 finishes in 13 events this season. He is coming off a 12th place finish at the U.S. Open, where he was in contention going into Sunday's final round.

Nejad likes that Aberg has an all-around game to win this week. Aberg ranks fifth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: total (+1.316). "Aberg has been dialed-in with the ball-striking and, even though he can bomb it off the tee, he's shown an affinity for shorter tracks such as River Highlands," Nejad told SportsLine. See which other players to back at SportsLine.

Scottie Scheffler +360

Xander Schauffele +750

Collin Morikawa +1100

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Viktor Hovland +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2200

Russell Henley +2500

Tony Finau +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Sam Burns +2800

Sahith Theegala +3000

Sepp Straka +3500

Corey Conners +3500

Tom Kim +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Brian Harman +4000

Si Woo Kim +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000

Max Homa +5500

Denny McCarthy +5500

Wyndham Clark +6000

Shane Lowry +6500

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500

Byeong Hun An +7500

Billy Horschel +7500

Will Zalatoris +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Harris English +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Jason Day +9000

Cameron Young +9000

Tom Hoge +10000

Thomas Detry +10000

Matthieu Pavon +10000

Taylor Pendrith +11000

Austin Eckroat +11000

Stephan Jaeger +13000

Webb Simpson +15000

Robert MacIntyre +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Lee Hodges +15000

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Justin Rose +15000

Emiliano Grillo +15000

Chris Kirk +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Adam Hadwin +15000

Victor Perez +18000

Taylor Moore +18000

Seamus Power +18000

Davis Riley +18000

Rickie Fowler +20000

Patrick Rodgers +20000

Nick Dunlap +20000

Eric Cole +20000

Andrew Putnam +20000

Nick Taylor +25000

Cam Davis +25000

Brendon Todd +25000

Michael Thorbjornsen +30000

Jake Knapp +30000

Chris Gotterup +30000

Adam Schenk +30000

Peter Malnati +40000