The 2024 Travelers Championship this week marks the last of eight huge-money signature events for the PGA Tour this season. Many such tournaments have been of the no-cut variety, like the Travelers Championship will be, though all of them have offered total purses of $20 million.

It is certainly a good time to be a professional golfer. It is also a good time to be Scottie Scheffler. With over two months left on the season, Scheffler has already set the PGA Tour's all-time earnings record with just over $24 million picked up so far this year. That breaks his old record set just a year ago when he claimed over $21 million.

Fueling that massive $24 million take-home total is Scheffler emerging victorious at three of the first seven signature events, which started back in January. Here are your first seven winners from signature events this season:

The Sentry: Chris Kirk ($3.6 million)

Chris Kirk ($3.6 million) Pebble Beach Pro Am: Wyndham Clark ($3.6 million)

Wyndham Clark ($3.6 million) Genesis Invitational: Hideki Matsuyama ($4 million)

Hideki Matsuyama ($4 million) Arnold Palmer Invitational: Scottie Scheffler ($4 million)

Scottie Scheffler ($4 million) RBC Heritage: Scottie Scheffler ($3.6 million)



Scottie Scheffler ($3.6 million) Wells Fargo Championship: Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million)

Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million) The Memorial Tournament: Scottie Scheffler ($4 million)

This week's $20 million purse will be split between 71 players. There were supposed to be 72 players in the field, but following his heartbreaking loss at the U.S. Open a week ago, Rory McIlroy withdrew from the event early this week. McIlroy will next be seen when he returns to the Scottish Open as the reigning champion this July.

Let's take a look at the payout list for the 71 players who will be in attendance at the 2024 Travelers Championship.

2024 Travelers Championship prize money, purse

Total purse: $20 million

1st: $3,600,000

2nd: $2,160,000

3rd: $1,360,000

4th: $960,000

5th: $800,000

6th: $720,000

7th: $670,000

8th: $620,000

9th: $580,000

10th: $540,000

11th: $500,000

12th: $460,000

13th: $420,000

14th: $380,000

15th: $360,000

16th: $340,000

17th: $320,000

18th: $300,000

19th: $280,000

20th: $260,000

21st: $240,000

22nd: $223,500

23rd: $207,500

24th: $191,500

25th: $175,500

26th: $159,500

27th: $153,000

28th: $147,000

29th: $141,000

30th: $135,000

31st: $129,000

32nd: $123,000

33rd: $117,000

34th: $112,000

35th: $107,000

36th: $102,000

37th: $97,000

38th: $93,000

39th: $89,000

40th: $85,000

41st: $81,000

42nd: $77,000

43rd: $73,000

44th: $69,000

45th: $65,000

46th: $61,000

47th: $57,000

48th: $53,500

49th: $51,000

50th: $50,000

51st: $49,000

52nd: $48,000

53rd: $47,000

54th: $47,000

55th: $46,000

56th: $45,500

57th: $45,000

58th: $44,500

59th: $44,000

60th: $43,500

61st: $43,000

62nd: $42,500

63rd: $42,000

64th: $41,500

65th: $41,000

66th: $40,500

67th: $40,000

68th: $39,500

69th: $39,000

70th: $38,500

71st: $38,000