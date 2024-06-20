The 2024 Travelers Championship this week marks the last of eight huge-money signature events for the PGA Tour this season. Many such tournaments have been of the no-cut variety, like the Travelers Championship will be, though all of them have offered total purses of $20 million.
It is certainly a good time to be a professional golfer. It is also a good time to be Scottie Scheffler. With over two months left on the season, Scheffler has already set the PGA Tour's all-time earnings record with just over $24 million picked up so far this year. That breaks his old record set just a year ago when he claimed over $21 million.
Fueling that massive $24 million take-home total is Scheffler emerging victorious at three of the first seven signature events, which started back in January. Here are your first seven winners from signature events this season:
- The Sentry: Chris Kirk ($3.6 million)
- Pebble Beach Pro Am: Wyndham Clark ($3.6 million)
- Genesis Invitational: Hideki Matsuyama ($4 million)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: Scottie Scheffler ($4 million)
- RBC Heritage: Scottie Scheffler ($3.6 million)
- Wells Fargo Championship: Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million)
- The Memorial Tournament: Scottie Scheffler ($4 million)
This week's $20 million purse will be split between 71 players. There were supposed to be 72 players in the field, but following his heartbreaking loss at the U.S. Open a week ago, Rory McIlroy withdrew from the event early this week. McIlroy will next be seen when he returns to the Scottish Open as the reigning champion this July.
Let's take a look at the payout list for the 71 players who will be in attendance at the 2024 Travelers Championship.
2024 Travelers Championship prize money, purse
Total purse: $20 million
1st: $3,600,000
2nd: $2,160,000
3rd: $1,360,000
4th: $960,000
5th: $800,000
6th: $720,000
7th: $670,000
8th: $620,000
9th: $580,000
10th: $540,000
11th: $500,000
12th: $460,000
13th: $420,000
14th: $380,000
15th: $360,000
16th: $340,000
17th: $320,000
18th: $300,000
19th: $280,000
20th: $260,000
21st: $240,000
22nd: $223,500
23rd: $207,500
24th: $191,500
25th: $175,500
26th: $159,500
27th: $153,000
28th: $147,000
29th: $141,000
30th: $135,000
31st: $129,000
32nd: $123,000
33rd: $117,000
34th: $112,000
35th: $107,000
36th: $102,000
37th: $97,000
38th: $93,000
39th: $89,000
40th: $85,000
41st: $81,000
42nd: $77,000
43rd: $73,000
44th: $69,000
45th: $65,000
46th: $61,000
47th: $57,000
48th: $53,500
49th: $51,000
50th: $50,000
51st: $49,000
52nd: $48,000
53rd: $47,000
54th: $47,000
55th: $46,000
56th: $45,500
57th: $45,000
58th: $44,500
59th: $44,000
60th: $43,500
61st: $43,000
62nd: $42,500
63rd: $42,000
64th: $41,500
65th: $41,000
66th: $40,500
67th: $40,000
68th: $39,500
69th: $39,000
70th: $38,500
71st: $38,000