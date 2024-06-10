The PGA DFS player pool for the 2024 U.S. Open is loaded with talent. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland are a few of the big names expected to be among the top 2024 U.S. Open DFS picks. The year's third major gets underway from Pinehurst No. 2 on Thursday, June 13. Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, has won five of his last eight starts on the PGA Tour, which includes his second major championship at the Masters in April.

Scheffler hasn't finished outside the top 10 at a PGA Tour event since January, a big reason why he's the highest-priced player on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Should Scheffler be included in your 2024 U.S. Open strategy, or should you look elsewhere for value? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2024 U.S. Open, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results, and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the Memorial Tournament, McClure identified Collin Morikawa as one of his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Morikawa secured a runner-up finish after shooting 7-under par. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 12 majors entering the weekend, including three straight Masters and 2024 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 U.S. Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the 2024 U.S. Open is Bryson DeChambeau at $10,100 on DraftKings and $11,800 on FanDuel. DeChambeau won his only major championship at the 2020 U.S. Open, and he's been in contention until the end at both the Masters and PGA Championship this year. His sixth-place finish at Augusta was a career-best, as was his second-place showing at the PGA Championship.

Over his last seven starts at majors, DeChambeau has posted four top-10 finishes. He also has two victories in the last calendar year, and his length will give him a distinct advantage over the rest of the field at Pinehurst No. 2. Those impressive results make DeChambeau a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups for the 2024 U.S. Open.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Justin Thomas at $8,900 on DraftKings and $10,100 on FanDuel. Thomas enters this week's event as one of the best ball strikers on tour, which will make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset at Pinehurst No. 2.

Thomas currently ranks seventh in strokes gained: approach to green (0.697) and 12th in approaches from 50-125 yards. He's also finished T-8 or better in two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour. Thomas has racked up 15 career victories on the PGA Tour, proving he can provide value in a loaded 2024 U.S. Open field. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2024 U.S. Open DFS lineups

