The 2024 U.S. Open has arrived, three days of pristine golf remain at one of the nation's most iconic courses, Pinehurst No. 2. The action in North Carolina continues Friday with a stacked leaderboard competing to win the third major of the year. The grounds are filled to capacity with fans as 156 golfers battle it out attempting to claim a trophy and massive winner's prize.

Expectations were that there would be a three-horse race consuming the U.S. Open as Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy each began play on hot streaks as the top three players in the world. Scheffler has won five of his last eight events, including the Masters and the Memorial last week, while Schauffele won his first major at the PGA Championship and McIlroy remains a clear No. 3 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Out of that trio, McIlroy is the only one under par. In fact, he holds an 18-hole co-lead alongside Patrick Cantlay. Schauffele sits five shots back, while Scheffler is six behind after a rare over-par round. That does not mean the leaderboard is without further stars on top as neophyte Ludvig Åberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and even Sergio Garcia are all within four strokes of the lead.

Given how much talent in the field, whoever ultimately prevails at Pinehurst will surely earn the trophy and a record $4.3 million winner's share.

Other than those huge names, all eyes are once again on Tiger Woods, who is playing his first U.S. Open since 2020 and seeking to make the cut for the first time since 2019 (and second time since 2013). Tiger battled Thursday and will be fighting against the cutline Friday.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries, though, we have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2024 PGA Championship from start to finish Friday. Be sure to check out our complete U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide so you can follow along throughout the week.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, June 14

Round 2 start time: 6:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Morning streaming coverage: 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock

Afternoon TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on NBC, fubo (Try for free)

Evening streaming coverage: 7-8 p.m. on Peacock, fubo (Try for free)

Featured Groups live stream: 7:30 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app