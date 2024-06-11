Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina was designed by Donald Ross in 1907. Its legendary No. 2 course will host the national championship for a fourth time when the 2024 U.S. Open begins on Thursday. Scottie Scheffler is the headliner in the 2024 U.S. Open field coming off his fifth win of the season last week in the Memorial Tournament. He has only finished outside the top 10 once in 13 starts during the 2024 PGA Tour schedyle and has already broken his own single-season record for prize money won (over $24 million). Scheffler is now a two-time major champion after his four-shot triumph at the Masters and the 11-4 favorite in the 2024 U.S. Open odds after top-seven finishes in the last three national championships.

Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for second at 10-1 in the U.S. Open 2024 odds. Before locking in your 2024 U.S. Open picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model correctly predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Masters, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 12 majors entering the weekend, including three straight Masters and the 2024 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2024 U.S. Open is approaching, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2024 U.S. Open leaderboard.

2024 U.S. Open predictions for Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy

One shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2024: Xander Schauffele (10-1), fresh off his first major win at the PGA Championship and one of the top favorites this week, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. There are better values on this week's PGA odds board.

Schauffele's major championship breakthrough was a long-time coming, as the 30-year-old had piled up 12 top-10 finishes in 27 career major championship starts before finally winning the 2024 PGA Championship last month. He followed that up with a first-round 68 to get into contention early at Muirfield Village last week but played the next two rounds at even par before dropping out of contention with a final-round 75. He's had six top-10 finishes in seven starts at the U.S. Open but hasn't been able to get over the finish line and the model doesn't see him living up to his status as second favorite this week. See who else to fade here.

The model has also locked in its projection for Tiger Woods (125-1), a 15-time major winner. Woods has recorded 15 major victories, second behind Jack Nicklaus' 18. With lingering health issues, Woods hasn't recorded a top-10 in a U.S. Open since 2010, however.

The 48-year-old is easily the most recognizable player of his generation and therefore may attract bets from those who hope he can turn back the clock. After all, Phil Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship at age 50. For golf fans everywhere, watching Woods play four rounds of competitive play would be a highlight of their U.S. Open viewing experience. See where every golfer finishes here.

On the other hand, the model has examined Rory McIlroy's (10-1) chances to win his second U.S. Open after being victorious in 2011. The four-time major winner has been seeking his fifth major title for a decade and missed the cut three times in a row at the U.S. Open from 2016-18. However, he has racked up five straight top-10 finishes since then, including a runner-up finish last year.

He has more top-10 finishes (8) at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship than the other two majors, but has made the cut (10) fewer times at the U.S. Open than the other three majors. The World No. 3 has a pair of wins under his belt this season, taking home the title in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Wells Fargo Championship in back-to-back events. He enters the U.S. Open 2024 riding a stretch of five consecutive top-15 finishes this season as he tries to overcome his lengthy major title drought. See the full U.S. Open projections from the model here.

How to make 2024 U.S. Open picks

The model is targeting three golfers with 2024 U.S. Open odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's 2024 U.S. Open picks here.

Who will win the 2024 U.S. Open, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the latest 2024 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected U.S. Open 2024 leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 12 golf majors, including this year's Masters and PGA Championship.

2024 U.S. Open odds, field

See the full U.S. Open 2024 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler 11-4

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Xander Schauffele 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 10-1

Viktor Hovland 12-1

Ludvig Aberg 14-1

Collin Morikawa 14-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 28-1

Cameron Smith 28-1

Max Homa 28-1

Wyndham Clark 33-1

Justin Thomas 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Cameron Young 40-1

Dustin Johnson 40-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Sahith Theegala 45-1

Tom Kim 45-1

Tony Finau 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood 45-1

Jason Day 45-1

Sungjae Im 50-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Tyrrell Hatton 50-1

Si Woo Kim 55-1

Will Zalatoris 55-1

Shane Lowry 60-1

Corey Conners 60-1

Sam Burns 60-1

Dean Burmester 60-1

Keegan Bradley 60-1

Byeong-Hun An 70-1

Brian Harman 75-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Sepp Straka 90-1

Stephan Jaeger 90-1

David Puig 90-1

Russell Henley 90-1

Adrian Meronk 90-1

Jake Knapp 100-1

Justin Rose 100-1

Billy Horschel 100-1

Chris Kirk 100-1

Aaron Rai 100-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 100-1

Thomas Detry 125-1

Eric Cole 125-1

Phil Mickelson 125-1

Rickie Fowler 125-1

Tom McKibbin 125-1

Akshay Bhatia 125-1

Tiger Woods 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Austin Eckroat 150-1

Victor Perez 150-1

Taylor Pendrith 150-1

Daniel Berger 150-1

Denny McCarthy 150-1

Cameron Davis 150-1

Emiliano Grillo 175-1

Taylor Moore 175-1

Ryan Fox 175-1

Tom Hoge 175-1

Harris English 175-1

Eugenio Chacarra 175-1

Adam Schenk 175-1

Adam Hadwin 175-1

Erik Van Rooyen 200-1

Nick Taylor 200-1

Kurt Kitayama 200-1

Rikuya Hoshino 200-1

J.T. Poston 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Beau Hossler 200-1

Lucas Glover 200-1

Seamus Power 225-1

Grant Forrest 225-1

Adam Svensson 225-1

Davis Thompson 225-1

Harry Higgs 250-1

Gary Woodland 250-1

Mark Hubbard 250-1

Matthieu Pavon 250-1

Richard Mansell 250-1

Webb Simpson 250-1

Greyson Sigg 250-1

Ben Kohles 300-1

Brendon Todd 300-1

Tim Widing 300-1

Sam Bairstow 300-1

Peter Malnati 300-1

Sam Bennett 300-1

Matteo Manassero 300-1

Gordon Sargent 300-1

Jason Scrivener 300-1

Justin Lower 350-1

Casey Jarvis 350-1

Chesson Hadley 350-1

Nicolas Echavarria 350-1

Nick Dunlap 350-1

Zac Blair 350-1

Frankie Capan III 400-1

Max Greyserman 400-1

Matt Kuchar 400-1

S.H. Kim 400-1

Robert Rock 400-1

Chris Petefish 400-1

Rico Hoey 400-1

Wells Williams 500-1

Sung Kang 500-1

Charles Reiter 500-1

Federik Kjettrup 500-1

Ashton McCulloch 500-1

Ryo Ishikawa 500-1

Isaiah Salinda 500-1

Mcclure Meissner 500-1

Brandon Wu 500-1

Jackson Buchanan 500-1

Michael McGowan 500-1

Jim Herman 500-1

Brian Campbell 500-1

Logan McAllister 500-1

Carson Schaake 500-1

John Chin 500-1

Benjamin James 500-1

Omar Morales 500-1

Luke Clanton 500-1

Neal Shipley 500-1

Gunnar Broin 500-1

Stewart Hagestad 500-1

Carter Jenkins 500-1

Francisco Molinari 500-1

Brandon Robinson Thompson 500-1

Taisei Shimizu 500-1

Chris Naegel 500-1

Willie Mack III 500-1

Hiroshi Tai 500-1

Parker Bell 500-1

Takumi Kanaya 500-1

Colin Prater 500-1

Andrew Svoboda 500-1

Bryan Kim 500-1

Santiago De La Fuente 500-1

Riki Kawamoto 500-1

Joey Vrzich 500-1

Edoardo Molinari 500-1

Martin Kaymer 750-1