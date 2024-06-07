Over a dozen past U.S. Open champions will be in the 2024 U.S. Open field, with play beginning on Thursday, June 13 from Pinehurst No. 2. The U.S. Open 2024 will feature the likes of three-time champion Tiger Woods and two-time winner Brooks Koepka, as well as winners such as Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth. However, one golfer who is still looking for his first victory at this major is Phil Mickelson. The six-time major winner can clinch the career Grand Slam with a win over the 2024 U.S. Open field.

With no top-10s over the last decade at this event, Mickelson is a 150-1 longshot in the 2024 U.S. Open odds. Scottie Scheffler has yet to win this major but is the 4-1 favorite, with McIlroy following at 9-1. Xander Schauffele (10-1) and Jon Rahm (12-1) are among eight 2024 U.S. Open golfers shorter than 20-1, so this is expected to be a highly competitive tournament.

2024 U.S. Open predictions for Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy

One shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2024: Brooks Koepka (12-1), a five-time major winner and the U.S. Open champion in 2017 and 2018, struggles and barely cracks the top 10. Koepka has gone through peaks and valleys in majors over his career. He won four majors from 2017 to 2019, but dipped in 2022, never finishing better than 55th across four major starts before bouncing back with a runner-up and victory in 2023. However, he's in the midst of another slump and enters the 2024 U.S. Open with three straight finishes outside the top 25 at majors.

Koepka has shot over par in eight of his last 11 rounds at majors. He has struggled to put together a strong 18 holes and hasn't appeared in the top 10 of a leaderboard after any round over his last four major starts. His average finish of 38th over these four majors simply doesn't inspire lots of confidence to utilize him at his short odds in U.S. Open 2024 bets. See who else to fade here.

The model has also locked in its projection for Tiger Woods (125-1), a 15-time major winner. This will be Woods' first U.S. Open start since 2020, when he shot 10-over-par and missed the cut. Since then, he's made six starts at majors, making two cuts, missing two cuts and withdrawing twice. He missed the cut in his last start at the PGA Championship, but he also noted a physical improvement in how he felt, saying, "I need to clean up my rounds but also know physically, yes, I am better than I was a month ago."

With another month having passed since that comment, Woods should, theoretically, be in an even better physical state for the U.S. Open. His past success at Pinehurst should also bring optimism with a pair of top-three finishes at the course when it hosted U.S. Opens in 1999 and 2005. It's been 10 years since Pinehurst No. 2 hosted any PGA Tour event, so much of the U.S. Open 2024 field will be competing at it for the first time. Woods' experience at the course can't be overlooked, so he'll look to lean on that rather than his recent results at majors. See where every golfer finishes here.

On the other hand, the model has examined Rory McIlroy's (9-1) chances to win his second U.S. Open after being victorious in 2011. McIlroy has been red-hot in recent weeks, securing two wins in his last four starts. He also recorded a T-4 finish at the RBC Canadian Open at the beginning of the month.

McIlroy has been able to secure those positive results thanks to his effectiveness off the tee. The 35-year-old is ranked second in total driving (41), second in driving distance (318.1) and third in strokes gained off the tee (0.861). He has been streaky with his putter in 2024, ranking 40th in strokes gained putting (0.302) and 42nd in putts per round (28.49). See the full U.S. Open projections from the model here.

2024 U.S. Open odds, field

