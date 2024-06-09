It wasn't long ago when Matthew Fitzpatrick hoisted the U.S. Open trophy for the first time in his career. Fitzpatrick secured his first major title with a six-under-par performance in 2022, beating Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler by one stroke. Fitzpatrick will try to rekindle the magic and lift the Claret Jug again at the 2024 U.S. Open, which gets underway from Pinehurst No. 2 on Thursday, June 13. The latest 2024 U.S. Open odds list Fitzpatrick as a 40-1 longshot.

Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, is going off as the 4-1 U.S. Open 2024 favorite, with Rory McIlroy (9-1), Xander Schauffele (10-1), Brooks Koepka (12-1) and Jon Rahm (12-1) next in line on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2024 U.S. Open picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model correctly predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Masters, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 12 majors entering the weekend, including three straight Masters and the 2024 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2024 U.S. Open is approaching, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2024 U.S. Open leaderboard.

2024 U.S. Open predictions for Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy

One shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2024: Brooks Koepka (12-1), a five-time major winner and the U.S. Open champion in 2017 and 2018, struggles and barely cracks the top 10. Koepka has gone through peaks and valleys in majors over his career. He won four majors from 2017 to 2019, but dipped in 2022, never finishing better than 55th across four major starts before bouncing back with a runner-up and victory in 2023. However, he's in the midst of another slump and enters the 2024 U.S. Open with three straight finishes outside the top 25 at majors.

Koepka has shot over par in eight of his last 11 rounds at majors. He has struggled to put together a strong 18 holes and hasn't appeared in the top 10 of a leaderboard after any round over his last four major starts. His average finish of 38th over these four majors simply doesn't inspire lots of confidence to utilize him at his short odds in U.S. Open 2024 bets. See who else to fade here.

The model has also locked in its projection for Tiger Woods (125-1), a 15-time major winner. Woods has won the U.S. Open three times in his career, the most recent coming in 2008. His 15 major titles rank second all-time behind only Jack Nicklaus (18).

Woods is one of golf's five winners of the career Grand Slam, but injuries have taken their toll on the 48-year-old. He had to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational in February and is coming off a missed cut at the PGA Championship in May. He made the cut at the Masters in April, but shot an 82 and 77 in the final two rounds to finish 60th. See where every golfer finishes here.

On the other hand, the model has examined Rory McIlroy's (9-1) chances to win his second U.S. Open after being victorious in 2011. McIlroy has made 23 straight cuts, the third-longest active streak on tour. He has a high floor, but McIlroy has also had a low ceiling, for the most part, this season on tour. He has just four top-10s, as do 21 other players on tour, after he was one of just three golfers with at least 13 top-10s last season.

McIlroy's metrics indicate he should place better than he has thus far, as he ranks among the top five in the strokes gained categories of total, tee-to-green and off-the-tee. He's also second in driving distance and third in scoring average (adjusted), but a golfer is only as strong as his putter. The four-time major winner sits outside the top 100 in 3-putt avoidance, which could undermine his ball-striking to reach the green. Even with that, McIlroy has improved his finish in each of his last five U.S. Open starts, and after being a runner-up in 2023, there's just one spot he can improve to in 2024. See the full U.S. Open projections from the model here.

How to make 2024 U.S. Open picks

The model is targeting three golfers with 2024 U.S. Open odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's 2024 U.S. Open picks here.

Who will win the 2024 U.S. Open, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the latest 2024 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected U.S. Open 2024 leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 12 golf majors, including this year's Masters and PGA Championship.

2024 U.S. Open odds, field

See the full U.S. Open 2024 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler 4-1

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Xander Schauffele 10-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Ludvig Aberg 14-1

Viktor Hovland 18-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Bryson DeChambeau 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Wyndham Clark 22-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Cameron Smith 25-1

Max Homa 30-1

Justin Thomas 33-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Dustin Johnson 35-1

Jordan Spieth 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Shane Lowry 40-1

Sahith Theegala 40-1

Tom Kim 40-1

Tony Finau 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Jason Day 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Tyrrell Hatton 50-1

Brian Harman 55-1

Corey Conners 60-1

Sam Burns 60-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Si Woo Kim 65-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Sepp Straka 70-1

Louis Oosthuizen 75-1

Abraham Ancer 75-1

Rickie Fowler 75-1

Adam Scott 75-1

Talor Gooch 75-1

Russell Henley 90-1

Daniel Berger 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Keith Mitchell 125-1

Ryan Fox 125-1

J.T. Poston 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Tiger Woods 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Thomas Pieters 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 150-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Mito Pereira 150-1

Denny McCarthy 150-1

Harris English 150-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 150-1

Adam Schenk 175-1

Emiliano Grillo 175-1

Austin Eckroat 175-1

Robert MacIntyre 175-1

Marc Leishman 175-1

Adam Hadwin 175-1

Lucas Glover 200-1

Nick Taylor 200-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Jason Kokrak 200-1

Harold Varner III 225-1

Seamus Power 225-1

Taylor Moore 250-1

Ben Kohles 250-1

Gary Woodland 250-1

Aaron Wise 250-1

Francisco Molinari 350-1

Joel Dahmen 350-1

Martin Kaymer 500-1

Bernhard Langer 750-1