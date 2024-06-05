The 2024 U.S. Open will begin on Thursday, June 13 at the No. 2 course at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. Pinehurst No. 2 has hosted three previous U.S. Opens, three U.S. Amateurs, the 1936 PGA Championship, and 1951 Ryder Cup. Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Masters and finished eighth at the PGA Championship despite a misunderstanding that led to an arrest on Friday morning, and now the No. 1 player in the world will look for his first U.S. Open title. Scheffler is the 4-1 favorite in the 2024 U.S. Open odds with four wins on the season and finishes of seventh, second and third in his last three appearances in our national championship.

Rory McIlroy is second on the board at 9-1 and he's followed by Xander Schauffele (10-1), Jon Rahm (12-1) and Brooks Koepka (12-1) in the 2024 U.S. Open field.

Top 2024 U.S. Open predictions

One major surprise: Bryson DeChambeau, a 20-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. DeChambeau finished second at the PGA Championship after placing T-6 at the Masters in 2024 major events. The 30-year-old has finished sixth or better in three of his last five majors.

DeChambeau, who won the 2021 U.S. Open, shot below a 69 in all four rounds of the 2024 PGA Championship, including a 64 on Sunday. He also had a strong start to the Masters with a 65 in his first round. DeChambeau has three rounds of 65 or lower over his last eight major rounds and if he continues that play, he can exit the 2024 U.S. Open as the 23rd two-time U.S. Open winner in tournament history. DeChambeau was second in total strokes gained, including third strokes gained: tee-to-green, and was one of four golfers with four eagles while finishing T-3 in scoring average on Par 3 holes at the 2024 PGA Championship. The model projects that success to continue at the U.S. Open 2024.

The model has also examined where Scottie Scheffler finishes. Now a 10-time PGA Tour winner, Scheffler began his PGA Tour career as a 17-year-old amateur at the 2014 HP Byron Nelson Championship, making the cut and recording a third-round hole-in-one on his way to a t-22nd finish. Now he's been No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for 55 consecutive weeks (89 total) and he's having a historic season.

In addition to his four wins, Scheffler has two runner-up finishes, two other top fives and hasn't finished worse than t-17th in 12 starts this season. He's also been top 10 in 11 of the last 16 major championships and has only finished outside the top 25 once during that span. However, he's still searching for his first win in a grand slam event outside of the Masters and the U.S. Open is the only major championship where he's missed the cut more than once (2016 and 2019). The model just locked in its Scottie Scheffler U.S. Open picks here..

2024 U.S. Open odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 4-1

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Xander Schauffele 10-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Ludvig Aberg 14-1

Viktor Hovland 18-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Bryson DeChambeau 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Wyndham Clark 22-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Cameron Smith 25-1

Max Homa 30-1

Justin Thomas 33-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Dustin Johnson 35-1

Jordan Spieth 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Shane Lowry 40-1

Sahith Theegala 40-1

Tom Kim 40-1

Tony Finau 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Jason Day 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Tyrrell Hatton 50-1

Brian Harman 55-1

Corey Conners 60-1

Sam Burns 60-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Si Woo Kim 65-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Sepp Straka 70-1

Louis Oosthuizen 75-1

Abraham Ancer 75-1

Rickie Fowler 75-1

Adam Scott 75-1

Talor Gooch 75-1

Russell Henley 90-1

Daniel Berger 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Keith Mitchell 125-1

Ryan Fox 125-1

J.T. Poston 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Tiger Woods 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Thomas Pieters 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 150-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Mito Pereira 150-1

Denny McCarthy 150-1

Harris English 150-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 150-1

Adam Schenk 175-1

Emiliano Grillo 175-1

Austin Eckroat 175-1

Robert MacIntyre 175-1

Marc Leishman 175-1

Adam Hadwin 175-1

Lucas Glover 200-1

Nick Taylor 200-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Jason Kokrak 200-1

Harold Varner III 225-1

Seamus Power 225-1

Taylor Moore 250-1

Ben Kohles 250-1

Gary Woodland 250-1

Aaron Wise 250-1

Francisco Molinari 350-1

Joel Dahmen 350-1

Martin Kaymer 500-1

Bernhard Langer 750-1