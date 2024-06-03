The 2024 U.S. Open will take place on the famed No. 2 course at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina beginning on Thursday, June 13. The Donald Ross design first opened in 1907 and has had renovations by Robert Trent Jones Sr. in 1974 and Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw in 2010. Scottie Scheffler has been the most dominant player in golf this season, winning his second major championship at the 2024 Masters during a stellar run in which he had four wins and a runner-up in five starts.

Scheffler has been No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the last 55 weeks and is the 4-1 favorite in the 2024 U.S. Open odds. Rory McIlroy is 9-1 and Xander Schauffele is 10-1, while Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm round out the top five in the 2024 U.S. Open field at 12-1. Before locking in your 2024 U.S. Open picks or Scottie Scheffler props, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model correctly predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Masters, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 12 majors entering the weekend, including three straight Masters and the 2024 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now with the U.S. Open 2024 field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 U.S. Open predictions

One major surprise: Bryson DeChambeau, a 20-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. A former NCAA national champion at SMU and the low amateur at the 2016 Masters, DeChambeau has piled up 12 wins since turning professional after his performance at Augusta in 2016.

That includes a major championship win in the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot. DeChambeau used his considerable length to blitz the field that week in New York, beating Matthew Wolff by six shots. The 30-year-old was t-6th at the Masters and finished solo second at the PGA Championship and he's had four other top-10 finishes in 2024.

The model has also examined where Scheffler finishes. The 27-year-old is already a 10-time PGA Tour winner with four wins already in 2024 and he's been top-10 in 11 of his 12 starts this season. That includes an eighth-place finish at the PGA Championship despite being arrested before his Friday round and a second-place showing in his last start at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

He's only finished outside the top 25 once in his last 16 major championship appearances and has 11 top-10 finishes during that span, but he has yet to score a victory in a grand slam event outside of Augusta National. He's been seventh, second and third in his last three appearances in the U.S. Open. The model just locked in its Scottie Scheffler U.S. Open picks here..

How to make 2024 U.S. Open picks

The model is also targeting two other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2024 U.S. Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the U.S. Open 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected U.S. Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 12 golf majors, including the last three Masters and the PGA Championship.

2024 U.S. Open odds, field

Get full 2024 U.S. Open picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler 4-1

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Xander Schauffele 10-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Ludvig Aberg 14-1

Viktor Hovland 18-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Bryson DeChambeau 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Wyndham Clark 22-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Cameron Smith 25-1

Max Homa 30-1

Justin Thomas 33-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Dustin Johnson 35-1

Jordan Spieth 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Shane Lowry 40-1

Sahith Theegala 40-1

Tom Kim 40-1

Tony Finau 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Jason Day 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Tyrrell Hatton 50-1

Brian Harman 55-1

Corey Conners 60-1

Sam Burns 60-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Si Woo Kim 65-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Sepp Straka 70-1

Louis Oosthuizen 75-1

Abraham Ancer 75-1

Rickie Fowler 75-1

Adam Scott 75-1

Talor Gooch 75-1

Russell Henley 90-1

Daniel Berger 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Keith Mitchell 125-1

Ryan Fox 125-1

J.T. Poston 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Tiger Woods 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Thomas Pieters 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 150-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Mito Pereira 150-1

Denny McCarthy 150-1

Harris English 150-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 150-1

Adam Schenk 175-1

Emiliano Grillo 175-1

Austin Eckroat 175-1

Robert MacIntyre 175-1

Marc Leishman 175-1

Adam Hadwin 175-1

Lucas Glover 200-1

Nick Taylor 200-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Jason Kokrak 200-1

Harold Varner III 225-1

Seamus Power 225-1

Taylor Moore 250-1

Ben Kohles 250-1

Gary Woodland 250-1

Aaron Wise 250-1

Francisco Molinari 350-1

Joel Dahmen 350-1

Martin Kaymer 500-1

Bernhard Langer 750-1