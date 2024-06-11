Just five golfers enter the 2024 U.S. Open with multiple major victories since 2017, but one is head and shoulders above the rest. Brooks Koepka has won five majors over this span, while Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas each have a pair of wins. The U.S. Open 2024 begins on Thursday at Pinehurst No. 2, and Koepka is looking to become the seventh golfer with three wins at this major. Half of his 10 United States Open starts have resulted in top-five finishes, including a fourth-place result at Pinehurst in 2014. Despite all of that, Koepka is a 20-1 longshot, per the 2024 U.S. Open odds.

There are seven golfers in the 2024 U.S. Open field favored more than him, including Scheffler (11-4), Xander Schauffele (10-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (10-1). Rory McIlroy, who hasn't won a major in nearly a decade, is also among those with 10-1 golf odds. Before locking in your 2024 U.S. Open picks or Scottie Scheffler props, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One major surprise: Justin Thomas, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 15-time PGA winner has been a boom-or-bust player this year. He missed the cut at the Masters, the Players Championship and the Genesis Invitational. However, he had strong top-10 showings at the RBC Heritage, the PGA Championship, The American Express and at Pebble Beach.

Overall, he's taken a big step forward this year after finishing 2023 with five missed cuts in his last 10 events. The model likes his upside because he ranks 13th on tour in total strokes gained and he ranks in the top 10 in strokes gained tee-to-green (fourth) and approaching the green (seventh). With odds this high, Thomas is worth including in your 2024 U.S. Open bets.

The model has also examined where Scottie Scheffler finishes. Scheffler enters this event on the type of run that hasn't been seen in decades. He's the first golfer with five wins in a PGA Tour season prior to the U.S. Open since Tom Watson in 1980. One of those came last week at the Memorial, which could be a sign of momentum as well as a reason many will fade him with their 2024 U.S. Open bets. This is the 109th season of the PGA Tour, and no golfer has ever won on tour and then won the U.S. Open in back-to-back weeks.

For all of his dominance, it's easy to forget that Scheffler has only excelled at one major, the Masters. He's 0-for-14 at the other three majors and only notched top-25s in half of his six career U.S. Open starts. The two-time Masters champion will look to translate his historic success on tour to the year's third major, as his performance will arguably be the main storyline for the 2024 U.S. Open.

2024 U.S. Open odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 11-4

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Xander Schauffele 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 10-1

Viktor Hovland 12-1

Ludvig Aberg 14-1

Collin Morikawa 14-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 28-1

Cameron Smith 28-1

Max Homa 28-1

Wyndham Clark 33-1

Justin Thomas 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Cameron Young 40-1

Dustin Johnson 40-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Sahith Theegala 45-1

Tom Kim 45-1

Tony Finau 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood 45-1

Jason Day 45-1

Sungjae Im 50-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Tyrrell Hatton 50-1

Si Woo Kim 55-1

Will Zalatoris 55-1

Shane Lowry 60-1

Corey Conners 60-1

Sam Burns 60-1

Dean Burmester 60-1

Keegan Bradley 60-1

Byeong-Hun An 70-1

Brian Harman 75-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Sepp Straka 90-1

Stephan Jaeger 90-1

David Puig 90-1

Russell Henley 90-1

Adrian Meronk 90-1

Jake Knapp 100-1

Justin Rose 100-1

Billy Horschel 100-1

Chris Kirk 100-1

Aaron Rai 100-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 100-1

Thomas Detry 125-1

Eric Cole 125-1

Phil Mickelson 125-1

Rickie Fowler 125-1

Tom McKibbin 125-1

Akshay Bhatia 125-1

Tiger Woods 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Austin Eckroat 150-1

Victor Perez 150-1

Taylor Pendrith 150-1

Daniel Berger 150-1

Denny McCarthy 150-1

Cameron Davis 150-1

Emiliano Grillo 175-1

Taylor Moore 175-1

Ryan Fox 175-1

Tom Hoge 175-1

Harris English 175-1

Eugenio Chacarra 175-1

Adam Schenk 175-1

Adam Hadwin 175-1

Erik Van Rooyen 200-1

Nick Taylor 200-1

Kurt Kitayama 200-1

Rikuya Hoshino 200-1

J.T. Poston 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Beau Hossler 200-1

Lucas Glover 200-1

Seamus Power 225-1

Grant Forrest 225-1

Adam Svensson 225-1

Davis Thompson 225-1

Harry Higgs 250-1

Gary Woodland 250-1

Mark Hubbard 250-1

Matthieu Pavon 250-1

Richard Mansell 250-1

Webb Simpson 250-1

Greyson Sigg 250-1

Ben Kohles 300-1

Brendon Todd 300-1

Tim Widing 300-1

Sam Bairstow 300-1

Peter Malnati 300-1

Sam Bennett 300-1

Matteo Manassero 300-1

Gordon Sargent 300-1

Jason Scrivener 300-1

Justin Lower 350-1

Casey Jarvis 350-1

Chesson Hadley 350-1

Nicolas Echavarria 350-1

Nick Dunlap 350-1

Zac Blair 350-1

Frankie Capan III 400-1

Max Greyserman 400-1

Matt Kuchar 400-1

S.H. Kim 400-1

Robert Rock 400-1

Chris Petefish 400-1

Rico Hoey 400-1

Wells Williams 500-1

Sung Kang 500-1

Charles Reiter 500-1

Federik Kjettrup 500-1

Ashton McCulloch 500-1

Ryo Ishikawa 500-1

Isaiah Salinda 500-1

Mcclure Meissner 500-1

Brandon Wu 500-1

Jackson Buchanan 500-1

Michael McGowan 500-1

Jim Herman 500-1

Brian Campbell 500-1

Logan McAllister 500-1

Carson Schaake 500-1

John Chin 500-1

Benjamin James 500-1

Omar Morales 500-1

Luke Clanton 500-1

Neal Shipley 500-1

Gunnar Broin 500-1

Stewart Hagestad 500-1

Carter Jenkins 500-1

Francisco Molinari 500-1

Brandon Robinson Thompson 500-1

Taisei Shimizu 500-1

Chris Naegel 500-1

Willie Mack III 500-1

Hiroshi Tai 500-1

Parker Bell 500-1

Takumi Kanaya 500-1

Colin Prater 500-1

Andrew Svoboda 500-1

Bryan Kim 500-1

Santiago De La Fuente 500-1

Riki Kawamoto 500-1

Joey Vrzich 500-1

Edoardo Molinari 500-1

Martin Kaymer 750-1