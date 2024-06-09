Both of Scottie Scheffler's major victories have come at the Masters, but he has had plenty of success in U.S. Open. Scheffler has a pair of top-three finishes over the last two years and three straight top-10s entering the 2024 U.S. Open. Pinehurst No. 2 will host this year's tournament, which begins on Thursday, June 13 and wraps up on Father's Day. Scheffler and his wife just welcomed their first child in May, so winning the U.S. Open 2024 may mean a little more to him than either of his previous Masters victories.

Top 2024 U.S. Open predictions

One major surprise: Justin Thomas, a 33-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Thomas' first major start came at Pinehurst at the 2014 U.S. Open, when he was 21 years old and qualified via a sectional regional. He didn't even have his PGA Tour card and missed the cut at the major, but also gained invaluable experience with the course. That should serve him well for this year's tournament, as should his solid play this year on tour. In fact, he sits 14th in the FedEx Cup standings after finishing 71st last season.

Thomas entered the Memorial with three straight top-25s, including two of those being top 10 finishes. His scoring average (adjusted) ranks 11th on the PGA Tour, and just six golfers are averaging more birdies per round than the two-time major winner. He's excelling in both the long and short games, ranking 19th in total driving efficiency and 10th in strokes gained: around-the-green. Given his past major success and the rebound in his play this season, it's surprising that there are 14 golfers with shorter 2024 U.S. Open odds, so Thomas is a steal for PGA bets.

The model has also examined where Scottie Scheffler finishes. Scheffler has racked up four wins already this season, which includes his second major championship at the Masters in April. Scheffler also finished on top of the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship, and RBC Heritage.

He's finished outside the top-10 just once this season and is coming off a T-2 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge in his latest start. He's been able to dominate the opposition thanks to his incredible ball-striking. Scheffler enters the 2024 U.S. Open ranked first in greens in regulation percentage (73.90%) and strokes gained: approach to green (1.348). He's also been effective on the green, ranking first in putting average (1.664), 12th in putts per round (28.00) and 19th in one-putt percentage (43.38%). The model just locked in its Scottie Scheffler U.S. Open picks here..

How to make 2024 U.S. Open picks

2024 U.S. Open odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 4-1

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Xander Schauffele 10-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Ludvig Aberg 14-1

Viktor Hovland 18-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Bryson DeChambeau 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Wyndham Clark 22-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Cameron Smith 25-1

Max Homa 30-1

Justin Thomas 33-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Dustin Johnson 35-1

Jordan Spieth 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Shane Lowry 40-1

Sahith Theegala 40-1

Tom Kim 40-1

Tony Finau 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Jason Day 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Tyrrell Hatton 50-1

Brian Harman 55-1

Corey Conners 60-1

Sam Burns 60-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Si Woo Kim 65-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Sepp Straka 70-1

Louis Oosthuizen 75-1

Abraham Ancer 75-1

Rickie Fowler 75-1

Adam Scott 75-1

Talor Gooch 75-1

Russell Henley 90-1

Daniel Berger 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Keith Mitchell 125-1

Ryan Fox 125-1

J.T. Poston 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Tiger Woods 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Thomas Pieters 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 150-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Mito Pereira 150-1

Denny McCarthy 150-1

Harris English 150-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 150-1

Adam Schenk 175-1

Emiliano Grillo 175-1

Austin Eckroat 175-1

Robert MacIntyre 175-1

Marc Leishman 175-1

Adam Hadwin 175-1

Lucas Glover 200-1

Nick Taylor 200-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Jason Kokrak 200-1

Harold Varner III 225-1

Seamus Power 225-1

Taylor Moore 250-1

Ben Kohles 250-1

Gary Woodland 250-1

Aaron Wise 250-1

Francisco Molinari 350-1

Joel Dahmen 350-1

Martin Kaymer 500-1

Bernhard Langer 750-1