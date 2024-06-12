The top golfers in the world will take on Pinehurst No. 2 when the 2024 U.S. Open gets underway on Thursday. Wyndham Clark will try to become the first repeat U.S. Open champion since Brooks Koepka accomplished the feat in 2017 and 2018, but is a 33-1 longshot in the current 2024 U.S. Open odds. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who already has five outright wins in 2024, is the 11-4 betting favorite. The 2024 U.S. Open field will be competing for a total purse of $20 million, with the winner taking home $3.9 million and 750 FedEx Cup points. As one of the few remaining events with a purse of this size, it is imperative to nail your 2024 U.S. Open one and done picks this week.

Should you back Scheffler? Or would it make sense to target another one of the US Open top contenders like Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau? Before locking in your 2024 U.S. Open one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors, signature events, and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure has been on fire with his One and Done picks in 2024. At The American Express he backed Justin Thomas, who finished in third place and took home $635,600. At the Genesis Invitational, McClure tabbed Patrick Cantlay, who finished in fourth place at the signature event, as his top OAD pick. At the Cognizant Classic, McClure's top one and done pick, Min Woo Lee, finished in a tie for second place. Finally, at the Arnold Palmer Invitation, another signature event, McClure recommended using Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris. The Result: Scheffler won the event by five strokes, and Zalatoris finished in fourth place.

His hot steak continued at the Players Championship, where McClure again recommended using Scheffler (if was still available) and Xander Schauffele. Both players were in contention until the end, with Scheffler coming out with the win and Schauffele finishing in second place. Then, at the Valspar Championship, McClure listed Cameron Young, who finished in second place, as his top OAD pick.

More recently, at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, McClure recommended using 50-1 longshot Alex Noren in One and Done pools. Noren would go on to be in contention until the end, before finishing in third place, two strokes off the lead. And at the PGA Championship, McClure targeted Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa, who finished in third and fourth places, respectively. He targeted Morikawa again at the Memorial Tournament, where Morikawa finished second.

One of McClure's top one and done picks this week at Pinehurst is Rory McIlroy. The 35-year-old from Northern Ireland has been playing some of his best golf of the season as of late, with two wins and T15 or better finishes in his last five events. The last time the U.S. Open was played at Pinehurst No. 2 (2014), McIlroy finished T23.

McIlroy is a four-time major championship winner, and easily one of the most talented players in the world when he's at the top of his game. He enters this week ranked third on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (1.662), fourth in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.360), and fifth in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.799). His length off the tee gives him a noticeable advantage over the rest of the US Open field, and McClure believes he'll be in contention until the end this week. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

