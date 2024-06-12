Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth have been popular PGA DFS picks for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for the 2024 U.S. Open, which tees off from Pinehurst No. 2 on Thursday. McIlroy, among the highest-priced players on both DraftKings and FanDuel, has won 26 PGA Tour events in his career, including four major championships. However, he enters this week's event ranked 66th in greens in regulation percentage (66.08%). Spieth, whose 2024 U.S. Open DFS pricing is $7,900 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel, won the U.S. Open in 2015 but has struggled mightily in 2024, finishing T-37 or worse in six of his last seven starts on tour.

Last week at the Memorial Tournament, McClure identified Collin Morikawa as one of his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Morikawa secured a runner-up finish after shooting 7-under par. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 12 majors entering the weekend, including three straight Masters and 2024 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 U.S. Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the 2024 U.S. Open is Bryson DeChambeau at $10,100 on DraftKings and $11,800 on FanDuel. DeChambeau has won eight times on the PGA Tour and his game is trending in the right direction heading into the 2024 U.S. Open.

DeChambeau won the U.S. Open in 2020 and is coming off a runner-up showing at the PGA Championship at Valhalla. He shot 20-under par in that tournament and also secured a T-6 finish at the Masters in April. He's now recorded four top-10 finishes over his last seven starts at a major championship. In addition, DeChambeau is one of just three active golfers to win the U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur Open, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Justin Thomas at $8,900 on DraftKings and $10,100 on FanDuel. In order to score well at Pinehurst No. 2, players will need to be accurate with their irons. Thomas enters the U.S. Open 2024 ranked seventh in strokes gained: approach to green (0.697).

He's also been effective off the tee, ranking 22nd in driving distance (308.1) and 38th in total driving (132). His ability to put himself in advantageous positions has the 31-year-old ranked seventh in birdie average (4.43) and 17th in scoring average (69.57), which will make him a valuable PGA DFS asset this week. See who else to back right here.

