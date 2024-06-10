The third major of the year begins on Thursday when 156 players tee off in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, N.C. In the year's first major, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler pulled away to win the Masters by four strokes. Last month in the PGA Championship, Xander Schauffele sank a six-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to earn his first career major victory. This week, Scheffler is the favorite in the 2024 U.S. Open odds at +300.
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is the +1000 second choice in the 2024 U.S. Open field. Schauffele (+1200), Collin Morikawa (+1600), Bryson DeChambeau (+1800) and Viktor Hovland (+1800) round out the top six 2024 U.S. Open contenders according to oddsmakers. Before locking in any U.S. Open picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 49-30-3 and returning 16.31 units over that span. That's a $1,631 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.
Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a 75-1 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship last year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.
Top 2024 U.S. Open expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Jon Rahm, even though he is a two-time major champion who won the U.S. Open in 201. Ranked No. 8 in the world, Rahm has seven top-10 finishes in eight events this year. In two PGA Tour events this season, he finished 45th in the Masters and missed the cut in the PGA Championship.
Last week, Rahm was forced to withdraw from an event in Houston because of an infection in his foot. With the withdrawal, he has played just three rounds of competitive golf over the last month. "I don't see any scenario in which I would bet Jon Rahm," Nejad told SportsLine.
Instead, Nejad is high on the chances of Collin Morikawa, even though he's a longshot at +1600. The two-time major champion has six top-10 and 10 top-25 finishes in 14 PGA Tour events this season. Last week at the Memorial in Dublin, Ohio, Morikawa finished second, losing by only a stroke to the red-hot Scottie Scheffler.
Nejad likes that Morikawa has the all-around game to play well at Pinehurst No. 2. Morikawa ranks eighth on Tour in strokes gained: total (1.177). "He has the ball-striking and short game to once again compete," Nejad told SportsLine. See which other players to back at SportsLine.
2024 U.S. Open odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +300
Rory McIlroy +1000
Xander Schauffele +1200
Collin Morikawa +1600
Viktor Hovland +1800
Bryson DeChambeau +1800
Brooks Koepka +2200
Ludvig Aberg +2200
Jon Rahm +2500
Tommy Fleetwood +3500
Justin Thomas +3500
Cameron Smith +4000
Patrick Cantlay +4000
Max Homa +4500
Tyrrell Hatton +5000
Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
Hideki Matsuyama +5000
Tom Kim +5500
Shane Lowry +5500
Jordan Spieth +5500
Wyndham Clark +6000
Tony Finau +6000
Sahith Theegala +6000
Sam Burns +6500
Corey Conners +6500
Will Zalatoris +6500
Min Woo Lee +7000
Keegan Bradley +7000
Sepp Straka +8000
Russell Henley +8000
Jason Day +8000
Dustin Johnson +8000
Cameron Young +8000
Byeong Hun An +8000
Sungjae Im +9000
Si Woo Kim +9000
Justin Rose +9000
Robert MacIntyre +9000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Dean Burmester +10000
Adam Scott +10000
Sergio Garcia +13000
Alex Noren +13000
Brian Harman +13000
Billy Horschel +15000
Harris English +15000
Rickie Fowler +15000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000
Thomas Detry +18000
Tom Hoge +18000
Ryan Fox +18000
Kurt Kitayama +18000
Adam Hadwin +18000
Akshay Bhatia +18000
Aaron Rai +20000
Stephan Jaeger +20000
Erik Van Rooyen +20000
Tiger Woods +25000
Mackenzie Hughes +25000
J.T. Poston +25000
Victor Perez +25000
Nicolai Hojgaard +25000
Lucas Glover +25000
Adrian Meronk +25000
Taylor Moore +30000
Seamus Power +30000
Eric Cole +30000
Daniel Berger +30000
Chris Kirk +30000
Cam Davis +30000
Tom McKibbin +30000
Taylor Pendrith +30000
Richard Mansell +30000
Nick Dunlap +30000
Martin Kaymer +30000
Beau Hossler +30000
Phil Mickelson +35000
Adam Schenk +35000
Austin Eckroat +35000
Webb Simpson +35000
Matthieu Pavon +35000
Mark Hubbard +35000
Jake Knapp +35000
Harry Higgs +35000
Davis Thompson +35000
Brendon Todd +40000
Nick Taylor +40000
Gary Woodland +40000
Emiliano Grillo +40000
S.H. Kim +40000
Matteo Manassero +40000
David Puig +40000
Chesson Hadley +40000
Adam Svensson +40000
Mac Meissner +40000
Greyson Sigg +40000
Matt Kuchar +50000
Tim Widing +50000
Justin Lower +50000
Ryo Ishikawa +60000
Peter Malnati +60000
Takumi Kanaya +80000
Rikuya Hoshino +80000
Max Greyserman +80000
Frankie Capan III +80000
Ben Kohles +80000
Zac Blair +100000
Sam Bennett +100000
Gordon Sargent +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Benjamin James +100000
Maxwell Moldovan +100000
Brendan Valdes +100000
Sam Bairstow +150000
Rico Hoey +150000
Isaiah Salinda +150000
Grant Forrest +150000
Luke Clanton +150000
Eugenio Chacarra +150000
Brandon Wu +150000
Francesco Molinari +150000
Nico Echavarria +200000
Jason Scrivener +200000
Carter Jenkins +200000
Willie Mack III +250000
Taisei Shimizu +250000
Stewart Hagestad +250000
Santiago De la Fuente +250000
Robert Rock +250000
Riki Kawamoto +250000
Omar Morales +250000
Neal Shipley +250000
Logan McAllister +250000
Jim Herman +250000
Frederik Kjettrup +250000
Christopher Petefish +250000
Chris Naegel +250000
Casey Jarvis +250000
Brandon Robinson Thompson +250000
Ashton McCulloch +250000
Andrew Svoboda +250000
Joey Vrzich +250000
Hiroshi Tai +250000
Bryan Kim +250000
Carson Schaake +250000
Wells Williams +250000
Colin Prater +250000
Jackson Buchanan +250000
Gunnar Broin +250000
Michael McGowan +250000
Parker Bell +250000
Edoardo Molinari +250000
Otto Black +250000
Sung Kang +500000
John Chin +500000
Charles Reiter +500000