On the 25th anniversary of Payne Stewart's memorable victory in the U.S. Open, the tournament returns to Pinehurst No. 2 for the 2024 U.S. Open. In 1999, Stewart buried a 15-foot par putt on the 72nd hole to edge Phil Mickelson by one shot. Four months later, Stewart and five others were tragically killed when their chartered jet lost cabin pressure and crashed in a field near Mina, S.D. A statue of Stewart sits near the entrance of Pinehurst Resort. This week, red-hot world No. 1 Scheffler is the favorite in the 2024 U.S. Open odds at +300.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is +1000 among the 2024 U.S. Open players. Recent PGA champion Xander Schauffele (+1200), Collin Morikawa (+1600), Bryson DeChambeau (+1800) and Viktor Hovland (+1800) round out the top six 2024 U.S. Open contenders according to oddsmakers. Before locking in any U.S. Open picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 49-30-3 and returning 16.31 units over that span. That's a $1,631 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a 75-1 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship last year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Now, Nejad has turned his attention to the 2024 U.S. Open field and locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See whom they are at SportsLine.

Top 2024 U.S. Open expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Jon Rahm, even though he is a two-time major champion who won the U.S. Open in 2021. Rahm is playing his first season away from the PGA Tour. However, after winning four times last season on the PGA Tour, Rahm has yet to win in eight starts this year.

In the most recent major, the PGA Championship, he struggled with his approach game (-1.545 strokes gained: approach) and off-the-tee (-0.912 strokes gained: off the tee). As a result, Rahm ended up missing the cut. "I don't see any scenario in which I would bet Jon Rahm," Nejad told SportsLine.

Instead, Nejad is high on the chances of Collin Morikawa, even though he's a longshot at +1600. Ranked No. 7 in the world, Morikawa enters the U.S. Open 2024 on a roll. In his last three starts, he has a tie for fourth (PGA Championship), a solo fourth (Charles Schwab Challenge) and a second (Memorial Tournament).

Nejad believes that Morikawa's game is a strong fit at Pinehurst, where the small greens put an emphasis on getting up and down. Morikawa ranks 23rd on the PGA Tour this season in scrambling (64.9%). "He has the ball-striking and short game to once again compete," Nejad told SportsLine. See which other players to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 U.S. Open picks

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2024 U.S. Open and is backing several longshots, including one priced at more than +4500. This player "has the ball-striking acumen and short game" and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see Nejad's PGA Tour picks only at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 U.S. Open, and which player in the U.S. Open 2024 field could bring a huge payday of more than +4500? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2024 U.S. Open, all from the expert who is 49-30 on his golf head-to-head picks.

2024 U.S. Open odds, field

See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +300

Rory McIlroy +1000

Xander Schauffele +1200

Collin Morikawa +1600

Viktor Hovland +1800

Bryson DeChambeau +1800

Brooks Koepka +2200

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Jon Rahm +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Justin Thomas +3500

Cameron Smith +4000

Patrick Cantlay +4000

Max Homa +4500

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Hideki Matsuyama +5000

Tom Kim +5500

Shane Lowry +5500

Jordan Spieth +5500

Wyndham Clark +6000

Tony Finau +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Sam Burns +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Will Zalatoris +6500

Min Woo Lee +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Sepp Straka +8000

Russell Henley +8000

Jason Day +8000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Byeong Hun An +8000

Sungjae Im +9000

Si Woo Kim +9000

Justin Rose +9000

Robert MacIntyre +9000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Dean Burmester +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Sergio Garcia +13000

Alex Noren +13000

Brian Harman +13000

Billy Horschel +15000

Harris English +15000

Rickie Fowler +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000

Thomas Detry +18000

Tom Hoge +18000

Ryan Fox +18000

Kurt Kitayama +18000

Adam Hadwin +18000

Akshay Bhatia +18000

Aaron Rai +20000

Stephan Jaeger +20000

Erik Van Rooyen +20000

Tiger Woods +25000

Mackenzie Hughes +25000

J.T. Poston +25000

Victor Perez +25000

Nicolai Hojgaard +25000

Lucas Glover +25000

Adrian Meronk +25000

Taylor Moore +30000

Seamus Power +30000

Eric Cole +30000

Daniel Berger +30000

Chris Kirk +30000

Cam Davis +30000

Tom McKibbin +30000

Taylor Pendrith +30000

Richard Mansell +30000

Nick Dunlap +30000

Martin Kaymer +30000

Beau Hossler +30000

Phil Mickelson +35000

Adam Schenk +35000

Austin Eckroat +35000

Webb Simpson +35000

Matthieu Pavon +35000

Mark Hubbard +35000

Jake Knapp +35000

Harry Higgs +35000

Davis Thompson +35000

Brendon Todd +40000

Nick Taylor +40000

Gary Woodland +40000

Emiliano Grillo +40000

S.H. Kim +40000

Matteo Manassero +40000

David Puig +40000

Chesson Hadley +40000

Adam Svensson +40000

Mac Meissner +40000

Greyson Sigg +40000

Matt Kuchar +50000

Tim Widing +50000

Justin Lower +50000

Ryo Ishikawa +60000

Peter Malnati +60000

Takumi Kanaya +80000

Rikuya Hoshino +80000

Max Greyserman +80000

Frankie Capan III +80000

Ben Kohles +80000

Zac Blair +100000

Sam Bennett +100000

Gordon Sargent +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Benjamin James +100000

Maxwell Moldovan +100000

Brendan Valdes +100000

Sam Bairstow +150000

Rico Hoey +150000

Isaiah Salinda +150000

Grant Forrest +150000

Luke Clanton +150000

Eugenio Chacarra +150000

Brandon Wu +150000

Francesco Molinari +150000

Nico Echavarria +200000

Jason Scrivener +200000

Carter Jenkins +200000

Willie Mack III +250000

Taisei Shimizu +250000

Stewart Hagestad +250000

Santiago De la Fuente +250000

Robert Rock +250000

Riki Kawamoto +250000

Omar Morales +250000

Neal Shipley +250000

Logan McAllister +250000

Jim Herman +250000

Frederik Kjettrup +250000

Christopher Petefish +250000

Chris Naegel +250000

Casey Jarvis +250000

Brandon Robinson Thompson +250000

Ashton McCulloch +250000

Andrew Svoboda +250000

Joey Vrzich +250000

Hiroshi Tai +250000

Bryan Kim +250000

Carson Schaake +250000

Wells Williams +250000

Colin Prater +250000

Jackson Buchanan +250000

Gunnar Broin +250000

Michael McGowan +250000

Parker Bell +250000

Edoardo Molinari +250000

Otto Black +250000

Sung Kang +500000

John Chin +500000

Charles Reiter +500000