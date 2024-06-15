A major championship and a whole lot of money will be awarded Sunday at Pinehurst No. 2 as the United States Golf Association announced a record purse for the 2024 U.S. Open. Upping the prize pool by $1.5 million for this year's championship, the USGA will shell out a total of $21.5 million to players who made the weekend in North Carolina.
While every player will bring home a nice chunk of change, the winner of the 124th U.S. Open will earn a major championship-record $4.3 million first-place prize.
This represents the second-largest winner's check of 2024 behind only the $4.5 million payday earned by Scottie Scheffler for winning The Players Championship. Those who finish first at signature events on the PGA Tour pick up $4 million, while Scheffler claimed $3.6 million at the Masters and Xander Schauffele took home $3.3 million at the PGA Championship.
Golfers who fall just short of raising the U.S. Open Championship Trophy on Sunday will still be rewarded handsomely as the top four players will all clear seven figures when the competition is completed. Everyone inside the top 10 will take home at least $500,000, and those inside the top 20 will bring in around $250,000.
Players who missed the cut will not go home empty handed, either, as the USGA will once again award $10,000 for those who simply qualified for the championship.
Let's take a look at a breakdown of the 2024 U.S. Open purse.
2024 U.S. Open prize money, purse
Total purse: $21.5 million
1st: $4,300,000
2nd: $2,322,000
3rd: $1,445,062
4th: $1,013,040
5th: $843,765
6th: $748,154
7th: $674,491
8th: $604,086
9th: $546,720
10th: $502,174
11th: $458,280
12th: $423,729
13th: $394,829
14th: $364,829
15th: $338,332
16th: $316,602
17th: $299,218
18th: $281,834
19th: $264,450
20th: $247,067
21st: $232,073
22nd: $217,080
23rd: $202,521
24th: $189,048
25th: $177,314
26th: $167,319
27th: $159,713
28th: $152,977
29th: $146,458
30th: $139,939
31st: $133,420
32nd: $126,901
33rd: $120,382
34th: $114,515
35th: $109,735
36th: $104,954
37th: $100,391
38th: $96,045
39th: $91,699
40th: $87,353
41st: $83,007
42nd: $78,661
43rd: $74,315
44th: $69,969
45th: $65,623
46th: $61,712
47th: $57,801
48th: $54,107
49th: $51,934
50th: $49,761
51st: $48,457
52nd: $47,370
53rd: $46,501
54th: $46,067
55th: $45,632
56th: $45,197
57th: $44,763
58th: $44,328
59th: $43,894
60th: $43,459
61st: $43,024
62nd: $42,590
63rd: $42,155
64th: $41,721
65th: $41,286
66th: $40,851
67th: $40,417
68th: $39,982
69th: $39,548
70th: $39,113
71st: $38,678