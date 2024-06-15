A major championship and a whole lot of money will be awarded Sunday at Pinehurst No. 2 as the United States Golf Association announced a record purse for the 2024 U.S. Open. Upping the prize pool by $1.5 million for this year's championship, the USGA will shell out a total of $21.5 million to players who made the weekend in North Carolina.

While every player will bring home a nice chunk of change, the winner of the 124th U.S. Open will earn a major championship-record $4.3 million first-place prize.

This represents the second-largest winner's check of 2024 behind only the $4.5 million payday earned by Scottie Scheffler for winning The Players Championship. Those who finish first at signature events on the PGA Tour pick up $4 million, while Scheffler claimed $3.6 million at the Masters and Xander Schauffele took home $3.3 million at the PGA Championship.

Golfers who fall just short of raising the U.S. Open Championship Trophy on Sunday will still be rewarded handsomely as the top four players will all clear seven figures when the competition is completed. Everyone inside the top 10 will take home at least $500,000, and those inside the top 20 will bring in around $250,000.

Players who missed the cut will not go home empty handed, either, as the USGA will once again award $10,000 for those who simply qualified for the championship.

Let's take a look at a breakdown of the 2024 U.S. Open purse.

2024 U.S. Open prize money, purse

Total purse: $21.5 million

1st: $4,300,000

2nd: $2,322,000

3rd: $1,445,062

4th: $1,013,040

5th: $843,765

6th: $748,154

7th: $674,491

8th: $604,086

9th: $546,720

10th: $502,174

11th: $458,280

12th: $423,729

13th: $394,829

14th: $364,829

15th: $338,332

16th: $316,602

17th: $299,218

18th: $281,834

19th: $264,450

20th: $247,067

21st: $232,073

22nd: $217,080

23rd: $202,521

24th: $189,048

25th: $177,314

26th: $167,319

27th: $159,713

28th: $152,977

29th: $146,458

30th: $139,939

31st: $133,420

32nd: $126,901

33rd: $120,382

34th: $114,515

35th: $109,735

36th: $104,954

37th: $100,391

38th: $96,045

39th: $91,699

40th: $87,353

41st: $83,007

42nd: $78,661

43rd: $74,315

44th: $69,969

45th: $65,623

46th: $61,712

47th: $57,801

48th: $54,107

49th: $51,934

50th: $49,761

51st: $48,457

52nd: $47,370

53rd: $46,501

54th: $46,067

55th: $45,632

56th: $45,197

57th: $44,763

58th: $44,328

59th: $43,894

60th: $43,459

61st: $43,024

62nd: $42,590

63rd: $42,155

64th: $41,721

65th: $41,286

66th: $40,851

67th: $40,417

68th: $39,982

69th: $39,548

70th: $39,113

71st: $38,678