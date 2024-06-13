The third major championship of the 2024 golf season has arrived with a pair of Americans having already claimed the first two of the year. The USGA has loaded up its premier event with nearly all the best golfers in the world as 2024 U.S. Open contenders prepare this week to take on Pinehurst No. 2 for the first time in a decade.

Scottie Scheffler enters yet another major as the favorite, this time coming off a newsworthy effort at the PGA Championship marred by an arrest for which all charges have been dropped. Scheffler, who has already won the Masters and Players Championship this season, may well have taken the PGA if not for those unfortunate events. Instead, he enters Pinehurst, North Carolina, looking to get back into the winner's circle.

Rory McIlroy is again seeking a return to major glory. Xander Schauffele, having conquered the PGA to claim his first major (and first PGA Tour victory in nearly two years), will look to make it consecutive Americans winning the national title. That's after reigning champion Wyndham Clark conquered Los Angeles Country Club a year ago. Clark had made some moves this season but missed the cut at both the Masters and PGA; still, he has four top-three finishes on the year, including a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Jon Rahm was another potential contender, but he withdrew from the U.S. Open on Tuesday while dealing with a nagging foot injury.

Elsewhere, Tiger Woods enters the U.S. Open on a sponsor's exemption having not been healthy enough to play the tournament since 2020. He has not finished inside the top 25 at a major since the 2019 U.S. Open, failing to play through the weekend across four of the last five majors in which he has played. And then there's Phil Mickelson, who has missed three of the last four U.S. Open cuts and not finished inside the top 30 at this event since 2014. Lefty still hopes to complete the career grand slam with those six second-place finishes at the U.S. Open continuing to haunt him.

While attending the U.S. Open can be a ton of fun, simply being able to watch golf on the game's grandest stage is an incredible treat each year.

Here's how you can watch as much U.S. Open as possible during the week.

All times Eastern

2024 U.S. Open TV schedule, where to watch

Round 1 -- Thursday, June 13

Round 1 start time: 6:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Morning TV coverage: 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on USA Network, fubo (Try for free)

Evening streaming coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups live stream: TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Round 2 -- Friday, June 14

Round 2 start time: 6:30 a.m.

Morning streaming coverage: 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock

Afternoon TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on NBC, fubo (Try for free)

Evening streaming coverage: 7-8 p.m. on Peacock, fubo (Try for free)

Featured Groups live stream: TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Round 3 -- Saturday, June 15

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Morning TV coverage: 10 a.m. to noon on USA Network, fubo (Try for free)

Afternoon TV coverage: Noon to 8 p.m. on NBC, fubo (Try for free)

Featured Groups live stream: TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 16

Round 4 start time: 9 a.m.

Morning TV coverage: 9 a.m. to noon on USA Network, fubo (Try for free)

Afternoon TV coverage: Noon to 7 p.m. on NBC, fubo (Try for free)

Featured Groups live stream: TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app