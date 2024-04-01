The 2024 Valero Texas Open gets underway from TPC San Antonio on Thursday, April 4. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers for this event, which features a great mix of proven champions and budding superstars eager to make their mark on the PGA Tour. Proven winners like Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama are expected to be in the mix at the 2024 Valero Texas Open with 500 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.

McIlroy is a 24-time PGA Tour champion and he's going off as the 15-2 favorite according to the latest 2024 Valero Texas Open odds. He's followed by Ludvig Aberg (12-1), Hideki Matsuyama (18-1), Max Homa (18-1) and Spieth (18-1) on the PGA odds board.

Top 2024 Valero Texas Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Valero Texas Open 2024: Ludvig Aberg, a rising star and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Aberg has exploded on the scene, recording one win and two runner-up finishes in 23 PGA Tour events. He's secured a top-10 finish in three of his last five starts, which includes an eighth-place showing at The Players Championship in March.

However, Aberg has struggled with accuracy off the tee this season. The 24-year-old enters this week's event ranked 98th in driving accuracy (57.59%). TPC San Antonio puts a premium on positioning off the tee, which doesn't bode well for Aberg's chances to finish on top of the leaderboard.

Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fleetwood doesn't explode off the tee quite as much as some of the other top contenders, but he's extremely effective on the green. In fact, the 33-year-old Englishman ranks 33rd on the PGA Tour in putts per round (28.47). He also ranks 44th in one-putt percentage (41.50) and 46th in putting average (1.739). If he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Valero Texas Open. See who else to pick here.

2024 Valero Texas Open odds, field

Rory McIlroy +750

Ludvig Åberg +1200

Hideki Matsuyama +1800

Max Homa +1800

Jordan Spieth +1800

Collin Morikawa +2000

Corey Conners +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Alex Noren +3000

Byeong Hun An +3300

Billy Horschel +3300

Brian Harman +3500

Russell Henley +4000

Adam Scott +4000

Harris English +4500

Eric Cole +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Keith Mitchell +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Rickie Fowler +6000

Beau Hossler +6000

Tom Kim +6000

Nicolai Højgaard +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Denny McCarthy +7500

Lucas Glover +8000

Taylor Montgomery +8000

Erik van Rooyen +8000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Sam Ryder +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Adam Schenk +11000

Davis Thompson +11000

Doug Ghim +11000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Brendon Todd +11000

Victor Perez +11000

Davis Riley +11000

Lee Hodges +12000

K.H. Lee +12000

Ryo Hisatsune +12000

Ben Griffin +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Mark Hubbard +12000

Thorbjørn Olesen +12000

Ryan Fox +12000

Cameron Champ +15000

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Seamus Power +15000

Alejandro Tosti +15000

Webb Simpson +15000

Andrew Novak +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Jhonattan Vegas +15000

Matti Schmid +17000

Max Greyserman +17000

Charley Hoffman +17000

Kevin Yu +17000

Ryan Moore +17000

C.T. Pan +17000

Chesson Hadley +17000

Adam Svensson +17000

J.J. Spaun +20000

Garrick Higgo +20000

S.H. Kim +20000