Rory McIlroy will likely be among the popular daily Fantasy golf picks for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy has won this event three times in his career, the most recent coming in 2021. However, daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he's worth the high price tag when setting their PGA DFS lineups for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, which gets underway from Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club on Thursday, May 9.

McIlroy has finished T-19 or worse in seven of his eight individual starts on the PGA Tour this season, but he's coming off a victory with Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic, the PGA Tour's lone team event. Should McIlroy be part of your PGA DFS strategy for the Wells Fargo Championship 2024, or is it time to fade him in favor of a player with a significantly lower price tag? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice, and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results, and current form into account.

Last week at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, McClure included Alex Noren among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Noren secured a third-place finish, returning 86 points on DraftKings and 92.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model has nailed tournament after tournament, including three straight Masters.

Top 2024 Wells Fargo Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Wells Fargo Championship 2024 is Will Zalatoris at $7,900 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel. Zalatoris enters this week's event as one of the best ball strikers on tour, which will make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset at Quail Hollow.

Zalatoris currently ranks eighth in strokes gained: approach to green (0.694) and 14th in driving accuracy (71.69%). He's also finished T-4 or better in two of his last three starts at a signature event. Those impressive stats make Zalatoris a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Justin Thomas at $8,500 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel. Thomas enters this week's event full of confidence after finishing T-12 or better in five of his nine starts this season, which includes a T-5 showing at the RBC Heritage in his last outing.

The 31-year-old has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups this week at Quail Hollow. In fact, Thomas is currently ranked seventh in strokes gained: approach to green (0.712), eighth in birdie average (4.62) and 11th in putting average (1.710). Thomas has also racked up 15 career victories on the PGA Tour, proving he can provide value in a loaded 2024 Wells Fargo Championship field. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2024 Wells Fargo Championship DFS lineups

