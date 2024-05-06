One of the best and brightest stars on the PGA Tour won't be shining this week at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. Ludvig Åberg has withdrawn from the tournament citing a knee issue after originally being listed in the field for the final event before the PGA Championship. The field at Quail Hollow Club has been whittled down to 69 men with Åberg's departure.

"I'm reaching out to let you all know that I'm going to have to withdraw from the Wells Fargo Championship," Åberg wrote in a statement. "I was very excited to tee it up at Quail Hollow for the first time. Unfortunately, I'm dealing with a knee issue and after consulting with my doctors, we think it's best that I take some additional time to rest. I hope everyone has a great week and I look forward to teeing it up next week."

Åberg was set to make his first competitive start at Quail Hollow -- a golf course which has long identified young stars in the game. Players like Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Max Homa all claimed their first victories at Quail Hollow and Åberg, although already a PGA Tour winner, looked primed to follow in their footsteps with what would have been his biggest win to date.

The young Swede's form has been immaculate over the last handful of months, rattling off eight straight top-25 finishes. Those include most recently a top-10 result at the RBC Heritage following a runner-up performance in not only his first Masters appearance but his first crack at a major champipnship.

Åberg now sets his sights on next week for the PGA Championship at Valhalla. Already among the favorites, the 24-year-old will hope this knee issue subsides in time and allows him to contend for the Wanamaker Trophy in his first attempt.