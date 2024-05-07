The PGA Tour will stage its sixth of eight signature events of the season when play begins in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship beginning on Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. As a signature event, the Wells Fargo Championship 2024 will feature a limited, 69-player field with top players and increased prize money. The tournament will not have a cut, and the winner will earn $3.6 million.
Fresh off his victory with teammate Shane Lowry in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans two weeks ago, Rory McIlroy is the favorite in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship odds at +650. Xander Schauffele is the +900 second choice. Defending Wells Fargo champion Wyndham Clark (+1600), Patrick Cantlay (+1800) and Max Homa (+2200) round out the top five choices in the Wells Fargo Championship 2024 field. Before locking in any 2024 Wells Fargo Championship picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad, considering the success he had picking the tournament last year.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 41-27-3 and returning 10.64 units over that span. That's a $1,064 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.
Nejad also nailed Clark, a 75-1 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.
One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Tommy Fleetwood, even though he is one of the favorites at +2200. Ranked No. 11 in the world, Fleetwood has three top-10 and three top-25 finishes in eight PGA Tour events this year. He is coming off a 49th-place finish in the RBC Heritage three weeks ago.
However, across 134 career PGA Tour events, Fleetwood has never won. His best finish is second, which he has done five times. "He's shown no ability to close on the PGA Tour over his career and this is not the field for him to finally pull it off," Nejad told SportsLine.
However, Nejad is high on the chances of Wyndham Clark, who is +1600 in the odds. Ranked No. 3 in the world, Clark has one win, two seconds and four top-10 finishes in 10 events this season. He hasn't played since finishing third in the RBC Heritage three weeks ago.
Last year, Clark set the tournament scoring record (265) and earned his first career PGA Tour victory. He is looking to become the first player in the history of the tournament to successfully defend his title. "He is an excellent course fit as he's got the off-the-tee game and putting to contend," Nejad said. See which other golfers to back at SportsLine.
2024 Wells Fargo Championship odds, field
Rory McIlroy +650
Xander Schauffele +900
Wyndham Clark +1600
Patrick Cantlay +1800
Max Homa +2200
Justin Thomas +2200
Collin Morikawa +2200
Viktor Hovland +2500
Tommy Fleetwood +2500
Sahith Theegala +2500
Cameron Young +2500
Si Woo Kim +3000
Will Zalatoris +3500
Tony Finau +3500
Sam Burns +3500
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Byeong Hun An +3500
Jordan Spieth +4000
Alex Noren +4000
Akshay Bhatia +4000
Adam Scott +4000
Stephan Jaeger +4500
Jason Day +4500
Brian Harman +4500
Sungjae Im +5000
Sepp Straka +5000
Russell Henley +5000
Harris English +5000
Corey Conners +5000
Adam Schenk +5000
Rickie Fowler +5500
Lucas Glover +5500
J.T. Poston +5500
Denny McCarthy +5500
Chris Kirk +5500
Billy Horschel +5500
Tom Hoge +6000
Shane Lowry +6000
Kurt Kitayama +6000
Mackenzie Hughes +7500
Keegan Bradley +7500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500
Tom Kim +8000
Taylor Moore +8000
Austin Eckroat +8000
Eric Cole +9000
Patrick Rodgers +10000
Matthieu Pavon +10000
Jake Knapp +10000
Cam Davis +10000
Taylor Pendrith +11000
Nick Taylor +11000
Andrew Putnam +11000
Adam Hadwin +11000
Justin Rose +13000
Seamus Power +15000
Emiliano Grillo +15000
Brendon Todd +15000
Webb Simpson +18000
Peter Malnati +25000
Nick Dunlap +25000
Lee Hodges +25000
Ben Kohles +25000
Adam Svensson +25000
Matt Kuchar +30000
Kevin Tway +30000
Grayson Murray +30000
Gary Woodland +30000