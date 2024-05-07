The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club is the final stop on the PGA Tour calendar before players shift focus to the PGA Championship. Boasting signature status for the second straight year, the Wells Fargo Championship will welcome 69 of the top players the PGA Tour has to offer, all of whom should be around for the weekend with no cut at the 36-hole mark.

Headlining the field is the man who has seemingly done no wrong at Quail Hollow throughout his career: Rory McIlroy. The world No. 2 arrives fresh off his 25th PGA Tour victory alongside Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic. With the Masters now behind him, McIlroy hopes to continue running downhill and should have a great chance to do so given his history at this venue.

Three times a winner at Quail Hollow, including his first ever back in 2010, McIlroy must love his chances. Another player to love his chances this week is the defending champion Wyndham Clark. This time last year, Clark was without a PGA Tour victory and hardly a household name. Oh, how the times have changed.

The reigning U.S. Open champion is now among the best in the world and has consistently factored in these signature events with a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and close calls at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship and RBC Heritage. While Clark fell short to world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in all three of those instances, he and the rest of the field need not worry about the top man in the sport as he remains on the sideline awaiting the birth of his first child.

Scheffler's absence could give way for a number of players experiencing a drought of their own with names like Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young among them. This crop of top talent hasn't entered the winner's circle in a couple of years and hope to change that this week.

Masters contenders like Collin Morikawa and Max Homa should find themselves in the picture this weekend as well, while others like Viktor Hovland and Will Zalatoris search for a little bit of form.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship schedule

Dates: May 9-12 | Location: Quail Hollow Club — Charlotte, North Carolina

Par: 71 | Yardage: 7,558 | Purse: $20,000,000

2024 Wells Fargo Championship field, odds

Rory McIlroy (7-1): I wouldn't say he is in top form, but he is getting closer. In what has been described by some as a sluggish start to his 2024, McIlroy has picked up two worldwide wins, two other podium finishes and five other top 25s in 11 starts. His driver continues to set up his iron play which has flashed brilliance at times. His scoring clubs and short game need to get a smidge more consistent to feel really good about his chances next week at the PGA Championship, but that could happen this week at Quail Hollow where he has three wins.

Wyndham Clark (16-1): The term "big-game hunter" gets tossed around a ton, but it is beginning to describe Clark. The 30-year-old has made his hay at signature events this year with a win at Pebble Beach and podium finishes at Bay Hill, TPC Sawgrass and, most recently, Harbour Town. In his six other events, Clark has not registered a top-20 finish. He's the defending champion and must be considered on this stage.

Collin Morikawa (22-1)

Max Homa (22-1): Homa is twice a winner of this tournament but only once at Quail Hollow; he picked up his first career victory here in 2019 and won on a rain-soaked TPC Potomac in 2022. Homa has since added a T8 to his résumé last year and arrives with a world of confidence following his podium finish at the Masters -- his best major championship result. He's got the entirety of his game cooperating, has found success at this golf course and similar difficult venues and is among the best closers in the game.

Viktor Hovland (28-1): We haven't seen the reigning FedEx Cup champion since an ugly missed cut at the Masters. Quail Hollow should be a perfect golf course for Hovland given his driving acumen, but there are a ton of question marks swirling around his game at the minute. His ball-striking numbers have taken a dip in 2024 and his around-the-green presence -- which was so improved in 2023 -- has reverted to the norm ranking last on the PGA Tour this season.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship expert picks



Xander Schauffele Winner (10-1): It's a short number for a guy who hasn't won in two years, but Schauffele is close. He continues to knock on the door and it is bound to bust open with this week at Quail Hollow. Schauffele finished runner-up at this tournament a season ago and arrives as one of the most well-rounded players in the field. He ranks second in total strokes gained over the last three months, and while I hate to say that he is "due," that fact is that he is.

Hideki Matsuyama Contender (30-1): The man from Japan was among the hottest names before the Masters, but that shine has worn off due to a disappointing showing at Augusta National. He hasn't played since, but Matsuyama should relish the challenge of a difficult major championship-type test given the well-rounded nature of his game. He leads the PGA Tour in strokes gained around the green this season, ranks first in strokes gained tee to green in this field over the last three months and has had success at this golf course before.

Will Zalatoris Sleeper (55-1): The pre-tournament withdrawal from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson doesn't necessarily exude confidence, but Zalatoris must be considered whenever the conditions and course present a challenge. The wiry right hander has been solid this year with quality outings at the Masters, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Genesis Invitational and Farmers Insurance Open. He ranks third in this field in strokes gained approach and sixth in strokes gained tee to green over the last three months.

