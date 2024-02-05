The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open begins on Thursday, as Scottie Scheffler aims for his third consecutive victory at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course. Scheffler won this event in a playoff over Patrick Cantlay in 2022 before beating Nick Taylor by two strokes last year. He finished in a tie for sixth place at Pebble Beach last week, continuing his solid ball striking. Scheffler is the 5-1 favorite in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open odds, sitting ahead of Xander Schauffele (11-1) and Justin Thomas (11-1).

Despite finishing second in strokes gained from tee to green at Pebble Beach, Thomas wound up in a tie for sixth place as well.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the WM Phoenix Open 2024 field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Top 2024 WM Phoenix Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the WM Phoenix Open 2024: Schauffele, a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour who is listed second in the odds this week, struggles and barely cracks the top five. He is coming off a disappointing weekend at Pebble Beach, finishing T54 to snap a streak of three consecutive top-10 finishes to begin the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Schauffele has finished no worse than T17 in six starts at the WM Phoenix Open, but he has also never finished atop the leaderboard. He made the cut in all 23 of the tournaments that he played in last year, posting two runner-up finishes without a victory. With Schauffele going winless in PGA Tour events since the 2021-22 season and having never won in Phoenix, the model recommends looking at other golfers this week.

Another surprise: Min Woo Lee, a 33-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Lee has made the cut in his first two PGA Tour tournaments of the year, giving him nine consecutive made cuts dating back to last May.

The 25-year-old finished tied for fifth at the U.S. Open, ninth at the Travelers Championship and sixth at the ZOZO Championship last year. Lee ranks inside the top 15 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee and driving distance through the first month of the year. Length off the tee has been crucial at TPC Scottsdale in recent years, which is one reason why the model is high on Lee this week. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 WM Phoenix Open picks

The model is also targeting two other golfers with odds of 30-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title.

2024 WM Phoenix Open odds, field

2024 WM Phoenix Open odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +500

Xander Schauffele +1100

Justin Thomas +1100

Max Homa +1600

Sam Burns +2200

Jordan Spieth +2200

Sungjae Im +3000

Min Woo Lee +3300

Tom Kim +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Wyndham Clark +4000

Sahith Theegala +4500

Byeong Hun An +4500

Hideki Matsuyama +5000

Eric Cole +5000

Adam Scott +5500

Rickie Fowler +6000

Adam Hadwin +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Si Woo Kim +7000

Thomas Detry +7500

Beau Hossler +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Shane Lowry +7500

Brian Harman +7500

Daniel Berger +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Taylor Montgomery +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

Brendon Todd +9000

Keith Mitchell +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Tom Hoge +11000

Ryan Fox +11000

Billy Horschel +11000

Harris English +11000

Adam Schenk +11000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Andrew Putnam +11000

Nick Taylor +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000

Chesson Hadley +12000

Erik van Rooyen +12000

Luke List +12000

Lucas Glover +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Michael Kim +15000

K.H. Lee +15000

Mark Hubbard +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Jake Knapp +17000

Davis Thompson +17000

Matt Wallace +17000

Taylor Moore +17000

Austin Eckroat +20000

Ben Griffin +20000

Gary Woodland +20000

Sam Ryder +22000

Doug Ghim +22000