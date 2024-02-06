The PGA Tour visits its most raucous venue of the year when a full field tees off in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open beginning Thursday at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz. With its famous par-3 16th hole, the tournament annually attracts the biggest party crowd in golf. The event also brings together a strong field, led by five of the world's top 10 players. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has won the tournament the last two years and is looking to become the first player since Steve Stricker to win the same PGA Tour event three years in a row.



Scheffler is the favorite in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open odds, at 9-2. Justin Thomas (10-1), Max Homa (14-1), Jordan Spieth (18-1) and Sam Burns (20-1) round out the top five on the PGA odds board in the Phoenix Open field. Before locking in any 2024 WM Phoenix Open picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been on fire with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 29-16-1 and returning 10.25 units over that span. That's a $1,025 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.



Now, Nejad has focused his attention on the 2024 WM Phoenix Open field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.

Top 2024 WM Phoenix Open expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Scheffler, even though he is the two-time defending champion. Listed at 9-2 in the odds, Scheffler has two top-10 finishes in three starts this year. He is coming off a tie for sixth at the rain-shortened AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

But Nejad continues to dislike how Scheffler is putting. He ranks 117th on Tour in strokes gained: putting (-0.294). "He's absolutely fantastic and the clear No. 1 player in this field, but this number [+450] is too short," Nejad told SportsLine.

However, Nejad is high on the chances of Sahith Theegala, who is 35-1. The 26-year-old Theegala has two top-20 finishes in four starts this year on Tour. He finished second in The Sentry to open the season, and last week he tied for 20th at Pebble Beach.

It was at the Phoenix Open two years ago when Theegala, then a rookie, made a name for himself, finishing in a tie for third. He was tied for the lead standing on the tee of the 17th hole of the final round when an unlucky bounce put his ball into a water hazard. "His recent history and metrics are solid, and while he can be a little too inaccurate with the driver, his ball-striking and greens in regulation stats have been very good," Nejad told SportsLine. See whom else to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 WM Phoenix Open picks

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open and is backing several longshots, including one that is priced at more than 70-1. This player is "trending well with the putter" and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see Nejad's PGA Tour picks only at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, and which player in the WM Phoenix Open 2024 field could bring a huge payday at more than 70-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, all from the expert who is 29-16-1 on his last 46 head-to-head picks.

2024 WM Phoenix Open odds, field

See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +450

Justin Thomas +1000

Max Homa +1600

Sam Burns +1800

Jordan Spieth +1800

Min Woo Lee +2500

Byeong Hun An +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +2800

J.T. Poston +2800

Wyndham Clark +3000

Sungjae Im +3000

Tom Kim +3500

Sahith Theegala +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Eric Cole +4000

Adam Hadwin +4000

Si Woo Kim +4500

Hideki Matsuyama +4500

Corey Conners +4500

Beau Hossler +4500

Adam Scott +4500

Rickie Fowler +5000

Brian Harman +5500

Thomas Detry +6000

Alex Noren +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Emiliano Grillo +6500

Kurt Kitayama +7000

Kevin Yu +7000

Shane Lowry +7500

Keith Mitchell +7500

Denny McCarthy +7500

Mark Hubbard +8000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000

Andrew Putnam +8000

Tom Hoge +9000

Erik Van Rooyen +9000

Adam Schenk +9000

Luke List +10000

Harris English +10000

Taylor Montgomery +11000

Michael Kim +11000

Lucas Glover +11000

Brendon Todd +11000

Billy Horschel +11000

Adam Svensson +11000

Aaron Rai +11000

Ryan Fox +13000

Matt Kuchar +13000

Daniel Berger +13000

Austin Eckroat +13000

Victor Perez +13000

Taylor Moore +15000

Nick Taylor +15000

Nate Lashley +15000

K.H. Lee +15000

Jake Knapp +15000

J.J. Spaun +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Doug Ghim +15000

Davis Thompson +15000

Chesson Hadley +15000

Patton Kizzire +15000

Vincent Norrman +18000

Sam Ryder +18000

Matt Wallace +18000

Ben Griffin +18000

Scott Stallings +20000

Nick Hardy +20000

Justin Suh +20000

Brandon Wu +20000

Vince Whaley +25000

Tyler Duncan +25000

Seamus Power +25000

Sam Stevens +25000

S.H. Kim +25000

Maverick McNealy +25000

Matti Schmid +25000

Lee Hodges +25000

Joseph Bramlett +25000

Grayson Murray +25000

Chris Gotterup +25000

Cameron Champ +25000

Ben Kohles +25000

Alexander Bjork +25000

Will Gordon +30000

Robby Shelton +30000

Matt NeSmith +30000

Justin Lower +30000

Jhonattan Vegas +30000

Greyson Sigg +30000

Garrick Higgo +30000

Dylan Wu +30000

Charley Hoffman +30000

Carson Young +30000

Carl Yuan +30000

Camilo Villegas +30000

Ben Martin +30000

Sami Valimaki +30000

Troy Merritt +35000

Stewart Cink +35000

Ryan Moore +35000

Lanto Griffin +35000

Joel Dahmen +35000

Callum Tarren +35000

C.T. Pan +35000

Adrien Dumont De Chassart +35000

Aaron Baddeley +35000

Zach Johnson +40000

Zac Blair +40000

Kevin Streelman +40000

Harry Hall +40000

David Lipsky +40000

Chez Reavie +40000

Chad Ramey +40000

Bud Cauley +40000

Peter Malnati +50000

Nico Echavarria +50000

Martin Laird +50000

Jim Knous +50000

Hayden Buckley +60000

Andrew Novak +60000

Kevin Chappell +60000

Luke Donald +80000

Brandt Snedeker +100000

Nicolo Galletti +100000

Tyson Alexander +150000

Ben Taylor +150000

Ryan Brehm +200000

J.B. Holmes +250000

Kevin Stadler +500000

Jesse Mueller +500000