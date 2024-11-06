The 2024 World Wide Technology Championship gets underway from El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante in Mexico, a course designed by Tiger Woods, on Thursday, Nov. 7. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers for this event, which features a great mix of proven champions and budding superstars eager to make their mark on the PGA Tour. Proven champions like Matt Kuchar, Jhonattan Vegas and Daniel Berger could be in the mix at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship with 500 FedEx Cup points going to the winner. Thursday's first round tee times are set for 8:30 a.m. ET.
The latest 2024 World Wide Technology Championship odds list Max Greyserman, who's coming off a T-2 finish at the Zozo Championship, as the 16-1 favorite, followed by Cameron Young (18-1), Matt Schmid (22-1) and Doug Ghim (22-1). Defending champion Erik van Rooyen is going off as a 35-1 longshot.
Top 2024 World Wide Technology Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship: Cameron Young, one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Young has recorded six top-10 finishes this season, but he's never been victorious on the PGA Tour.
He's also struggled with accuracy in 2024, ranking 98th in driving accuracy (59.61%) and 106th in greens in regulation percentage (66.19%). Young has finished T-22 or worse in 10 of his past 12 starts on the PGA Tour as well. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship field. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Matt Kuchar, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Kuchar won this event in 2018 and has racked up nine career victories on the PGA Tour, providing great value at these odds. His game is also trending in the right direction, having finished T-14 or better in four of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. Those impressive results, coupled with his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2024 World Wide Technology Championship bets. See who else to back here.
How to make 2024 World Wide Technology Championship picks
2024 World Wide Technology Championship odds, field
Max Greyserman +1600
Cameron Young +1800
Doug Ghim +2200
Matti Schmid +2200
Maverick McNealy +2500
Harry Hall +2500
Lucas Glover +2500
J.J. Spaun +2500
Ben Griffin +2500
Beau Hossler +2500
Keith Mitchell +2800
Harris English +3000
Matt Kuchar +3000
Jhonattan Vegas +3000
Sam Stevens +3000
Erik van Rooyen +3500
Taylor Moore +3500
Rico Hoey +3500
Tom Hoge +3500
Patrick Fishburn +4000
Patrick Rodgers +4000
Michael Kim +4500
Austin Eckroat +4500
Nico Echavarria +5500
Adam Svensson +4500
Jacob Bridgeman +5000
Daniel Berger +5000
Neal Shipley +5500
Justin Lower +5500
Chandler Phillips +6000
Charley Hoffman +6000
Joe Highsmith +6500
Patton Kizzire +7000
Alex Smalley +7000
Nick Hardy +7000
Vince Whaley +7000
K.H. Lee +7000
Justin Suh +7500
Bud Cauley +7500
Joseph Bramlett +8000
Chad Ramey +8000
Carson Young +8000
Nate Lashley +8000
Henrik Norlander +8000
Cameron Champ +8000
Hayden Springer +9000
Pierceson Coody +9000
Luke List +9000
S.Y. Noh +10000
Chesson Hadley +10000
Alejandro Tosti +10000
Lanto Griffin +10000
Trace Crowe +11000
Kevin Tway +11000
Ryan Moore +12000
Adam Schenk +12000
Wesley Bryan +12000
Kevin Streelman +12000
Martin Laird +15000
S.H. Kim +15000
Scott Piercy +15000
Trey Mullinax +15000
Austin Smotherman +15000
Sam Ryder +15000
Matt NeSmith +15000
Dylan Wu +15000
Joel Dahmen +15000