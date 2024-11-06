The 2024 World Wide Technology Championship gets underway from El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante in Mexico, a course designed by Tiger Woods, on Thursday, Nov. 7. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers for this event, which features a great mix of proven champions and budding superstars eager to make their mark on the PGA Tour. Proven champions like Matt Kuchar, Jhonattan Vegas and Daniel Berger could be in the mix at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship with 500 FedEx Cup points going to the winner. Thursday's first round tee times are set for 8:30 a.m. ET.

The latest 2024 World Wide Technology Championship odds list Max Greyserman, who's coming off a T-2 finish at the Zozo Championship, as the 16-1 favorite, followed by Cameron Young (18-1), Matt Schmid (22-1) and Doug Ghim (22-1). Defending champion Erik van Rooyen is going off as a 35-1 longshot. Before locking in your 2024 World Wide Technology Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2024 World Wide Technology Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship: Cameron Young, one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Young has recorded six top-10 finishes this season, but he's never been victorious on the PGA Tour.

He's also struggled with accuracy in 2024, ranking 98th in driving accuracy (59.61%) and 106th in greens in regulation percentage (66.19%). Young has finished T-22 or worse in 10 of his past 12 starts on the PGA Tour as well. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Matt Kuchar, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Kuchar won this event in 2018 and has racked up nine career victories on the PGA Tour, providing great value at these odds. His game is also trending in the right direction, having finished T-14 or better in four of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. Those impressive results, coupled with his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2024 World Wide Technology Championship bets. See who else to back here.

How to make 2024 World Wide Technology Championship picks

2024 World Wide Technology Championship odds, field

Max Greyserman +1600

Cameron Young +1800

Doug Ghim +2200

Matti Schmid +2200

Maverick McNealy +2500

Harry Hall +2500

Lucas Glover +2500

J.J. Spaun +2500

Ben Griffin +2500

Beau Hossler +2500

Keith Mitchell +2800

Harris English +3000

Matt Kuchar +3000

Jhonattan Vegas +3000

Sam Stevens +3000

Erik van Rooyen +3500

Taylor Moore +3500

Rico Hoey +3500

Tom Hoge +3500

Patrick Fishburn +4000

Patrick Rodgers +4000

Michael Kim +4500

Austin Eckroat +4500

Nico Echavarria +5500

Adam Svensson +4500

Jacob Bridgeman +5000

Daniel Berger +5000

Neal Shipley +5500

Justin Lower +5500

Chandler Phillips +6000

Charley Hoffman +6000

Joe Highsmith +6500

Patton Kizzire +7000

Alex Smalley +7000

Nick Hardy +7000

Vince Whaley +7000

K.H. Lee +7000

Justin Suh +7500

Bud Cauley +7500

Joseph Bramlett +8000

Chad Ramey +8000

Carson Young +8000

Nate Lashley +8000

Henrik Norlander +8000

Cameron Champ +8000

Hayden Springer +9000

Pierceson Coody +9000

Luke List +9000

S.Y. Noh +10000

Chesson Hadley +10000

Alejandro Tosti +10000

Lanto Griffin +10000

Trace Crowe +11000

Kevin Tway +11000

Ryan Moore +12000

Adam Schenk +12000

Wesley Bryan +12000

Kevin Streelman +12000

Martin Laird +15000

S.H. Kim +15000

Scott Piercy +15000

Trey Mullinax +15000

Austin Smotherman +15000

Sam Ryder +15000

Matt NeSmith +15000

Dylan Wu +15000

Joel Dahmen +15000