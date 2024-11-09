After one week away from the golf course, the PGA Tour returns for the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. Heading to El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for the second straight season, the third-to-last event of the FedEx Cup Fall will pit those seeking to solidify their standing on the PGA Tour against one another.

Defending champion Erik Van Rooyen will be in the field following an emotional triumph a year ago and is joined by an eclectic cast of characters aiming to climb inside the top 60 of the FedEx Cup and secure playing privileges for next season. Sanderson Farms Championship winner Kevin Yu is among those inside the Aon Next 10 as are Harris English and Ben Griffin.

Max Greyserman is the lone player in the field already in all the signature events for 2025 and seeks a career first instead. Following yet another close call at the Zozo Championship, Greyserman eyes his first trip to the winner's circle. Notching his third runner-up finish in his last five starts in Japan, Greyserman looks to keep a good thing going at a golf course which should be tailor made for him.

Doug Ghim, Matti Schmid, Beau Hossler and Maverick McNealy are among those who are still looking for their first wins, while veterans such as Keith Mitchell, Lucas Glover and Jhonattan Vegas aim to keep the pedal to the metal as the race to the end of the season heats up.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2024 World Wide Technology Championship TV schedule

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 2-5 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-5 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-5 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 2-5 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-5 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-5 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio