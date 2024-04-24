For the seventh straight year, players will travel down to the Bayou to take part in the PGA Tour's annual team-style event. The 2024 Zurich Classic welcomes 80 teams of two as partners hope to grab a trophy by week's end at TPC Louisiana.

Headlining the action are the two players who seemingly do everything together: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. The good friends were victorious in their first go around in 2022 but failed to defend their title a season ago in large part due to their play in four-ball; Schauffele and Cantlay were more effective in foursomes in Rounds 2 and 4 than they were in the four-ball format in Rounds 1 and 3.

They will hope to rectify this shortcoming in their third appearance together against a number of new pairings making their debuts. They include world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who will be making his first tournament appearance alongside Shane Lowry. The two have shared Ryder Cup moments together and will now share their first Zurich Classic starts together hoping to find a little form in this format.

The two could prove to be Schauffele and Cantlay's greatest competition, but they will not be alone. Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala are a strong duo on paper, as are Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama. Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor hope to do one better than their runner-up performance in 2023, with Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith also starring as an all-Canadian team.

The brothers of Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick team up for the second straight year, with Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard and Parker and Pierceson Coody also making this week a family affair.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1 - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1 - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 9 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:45 - 2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 12:45 - 2:45 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:45 - 2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 12:45 - 2:45 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio