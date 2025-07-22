After dealing with the links of Royal Portrush, the PGA Tour will now head to the lakes of Minnesota with the 2025 3M Open. Contested at TPC Twin Cities in suburban Minneapolis, this course has water hazards on 15 of its 18 holes, which often leads to favored golfers underperforming while PGA longshots surpass expectations. Entering the 3M Open 2025, each of the past two winners of this event were golf longshots of over +5000. Play tees off on Thursday, with Sam Burns a co-favorite at +1600 in the 3M Open odds.

Chris Gotterup is the co-favorite after back-to-back top-3 finishes at the Scottish and British Opens. The American is at +450 to notch a top-5 finish at TPC Twin Cities, as are Burns and Maverick McNealy, who is the highest-ranked player in the field. Tony Finau, who won this tournament in 2022 is at +400 in the latest 2025 3M Open props to place in the top 10. Before making any 2025 3M Open picks or golf parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen that pays out over $1 million on a $10 bet. You can also check out a full 2025 3M Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed 16 majors.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800), as well as Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500) all to win.

Then, in May on the Early Wedge show, he nailed Ben Griffin (+4500) to top the leaderboard with Scheffler excluded at the Charles Schwab Classic. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now that Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the 3M Open 2025, he has locked in his betting picks to form a seven-leg golf parlay that pays out over $1 million for a $10 bettor. New users can check out the latest BetMGM promo code, Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, and bet365 bonus code to get in the action. Then you can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2025 3M Open parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the 3M Open 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's seven-leg PGA Tour parlay is Burns to notch a top 10 finish for a +180 payout. TPC Twin Cities has mostly oversized greens, which makes it easier to land on them and gives an advantage to those who have consistent putters. No one is more consistent with that club in his hands than Burns, who tops the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting. That's allowed him to make the fourth-most birdies on tour, and given his impressive run in domestic tournaments recently, Burns should comfortably slot into your PGA parlay.

"I expect Burns to play well and improve upon last year's T12 finish here. In his last eight starts in North America, the American has three top-10s and seven top-20 finishes. Considering he's 22nd in the FedExCup Standings, I'm mildly surprised that he's playing this week but he should do well even if not threatening for the win," Cohen told SportsLine. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

Cohen is also backing Patrick Fishburn to finish in the top 20, a prop that returns +240 in our DraftKings parlay. Fishburn had a sixth-place at this event last year, in addition to that placement earlier this month at the ISCO Championship. That event came a week after finishing 18th at TPC Deere Run, which is seen as one of the closest course comps to TPC Twin Cities. Another comparable course is the Silverado Resort, which hosts the Procore Championship, and Fishburn's career-best finish of third place came at that venue. Favorable course history, plus cracking the top 20 on similar grounds has Cohen liking Fishburn at these 3M Open prop odds.

"With two top-20 finishes in his last three events and a white-hot putter, it would be hard not to include Fishburn on this list," Cohen said. "He was T6 on debut here last year, gaining nearly six strokes tee to green and four putting. Sitting at 104 in the FedExCup, he's pretty much boom-or-bust these next few weeks. I wouldn't mind laddering him in the top-10 and top-5 as well, since it's fairly certain Fishburn will be going for broke in Minnesota this week." See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

Cohen has also picked his outright winner and has made five other PGA Tour prop picks for his 2025 3M Open parlay that pays over $1 million on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the 2025 3M Open, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a $1 million payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's weekly $1 million PGA Tour parlay and picks for the 3M Open, all from the golf expert who has called eight outright winners since 2023, and find out.