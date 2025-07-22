With all four majors in the books, the stretch run of the 2025 PGA Tour has arrived with just two weeks before the FedEx Cup Playoffs. That stretch begins with the 2025 3M Open from TPC Twin Cities in the Minneapolis area. Following a transatlantic trip from the British Open, many of the top golfers are taking this week off, making the 3M Open 2025 field wide open. Just one of the top 20 ranked golfers are teeing off on Thursday, which could lead to unpredictable results with PGA Tour bets. No. 18 in the world, Maverick McNealy is just third on the 2025 3M Open odds board at +2000.

He trails five-time tour winner, Sam Burns, and Chris Gotterup, who are the +1800 co-favorites. Gotterup was outside the top 150 ranked players a few weeks ago, but after winning the Scottish Open and then placing third at The Open, he's now ranked No. 27. A couple of fan favorites are golf longshots to consider this week in Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler, both at +4000. Wyndham Clark (+2500), Max Greyserman (+2800) and Jake Knapp (+2800) are other 3M Open contenders on the PGA odds board this week.

2025 3M Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 3M Open: Wyndham Clark (25-1), the 2023 U.S. Open champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and fails to crack the top 10 of the leaderboard. With persistent water hazards that occupy 15 of the 18 holes at TPC Twin Cities, accuracy is a must for success here. That's where Clark struggles as he sits 138th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage. His approach game is also inconsistent and lacking precision as he's 102nd in greens in regulation percentage.

One also can't ignore Clark's less-than-stellar course history, which has seen him miss the cut in two of his last three starts at the 3M Open. He didn't fare particularly well in the other, placing 38th, and has shot over par in four of his last eight rounds at this event, despite it not being challenging as the last three winners have shot 17-under-par or lower. While Clark found some success in the U.K. over the last few weeks, that hasn't been the case on this side of the ocean as he's finished 50th or worse in seven of his last eight starts in North America. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Emiliano Grillo, a 50-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The Argentinian has done everything except win this tournament with both a runner up in 2022 and a third-place finish in his 2020 debut. He also has another top 10 at the 3M Open and has finished in the top 25 in four of his five starts at TPC Twin Cities. Grillo has shot par or better in each of his last 14 rounds at the Minnesota course.

He's also found his groove this season on tour after a wretched start that saw him notch just a pair of top 25s over his first dozen tournaments. However, since then he has five top 25s over his last eight events, including a runner-up earlier this month at the John Deere Classic. The Illinois course which hosts that tournament has a nearly identical slope rating and course rating as TPC Twin Cities, and both of these Midwestern venues are similar in length, separated by just 142 yards. That's a promising sign for Grillo, and combined with his prior 3M Open success, you can see why the model likes him in PGA predictions. See who else to pick here.

2025 3M Open odds, favorites

(odds subject to change)

