SportsLine's model simulated the 2025 3M Open 10,000 times and revealed its PGA Tour golf picks for Wyndham Clark, Emiliano Grillo and others from TPC Twin Cities
With the majors now behind us, the stretch run of the 2025 PGA Tour has arrived with just two weeks before the FedEx Cup Playoffs. That stretch begins with the 2025 3M Open from TPC Twin Cities in the Minneapolis area. Following a transatlantic trip from the British Open, many of the top golfers are taking this week off, making the 3M Open 2025 field wide open. Just one of the top 20 ranked golfers are teeing off on Thursday, which could lead to unpredictable results with PGA Tour bets.
No. 18 in the world, Maverick McNealy is just third on the 2025 3M Open odds board at +2000. He trails five-time tour winner, Sam Burns (+1600) and Chris Gotterup (+1800). Gotterup was outside the top 150 ranked players a few weeks ago, but after winning the Scottish Open and then placing third at The Open, he's now ranked No. 27. A couple of fan favorites are golf longshots to utilize this week in Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau, both of whom are at +3500. Before locking in your 2025 3M Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
2025 3M Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 3M Open: Wyndham Clark (25-1), the 2023 U.S. Open champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and fails to crack the top 10 of the leaderboard. With persistent water hazards that occupy 15 of the 18 holes at TPC Twin Cities, accuracy is a must for success here. That's where Clark struggles as he sits 138th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage. His approach game is also inconsistent and lacking precision as he's 102nd in greens in regulation percentage.
One also can't ignore Clark's less-than-stellar course history, which has seen him miss the cut in two of his last three starts at the 3M Open. He didn't fare particularly well in the other, placing 38th, and has shot over par in four of his last eight rounds at this event, despite it not being challenging as the last three winners have shot 17-under-par or lower. While Clark found some success in the U.K. over the last few weeks, that hasn't been the case on this side of the ocean as he's finished 50th or worse in seven of his last eight starts in North America. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Emiliano Grillo, a 45-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The Argentinian has done everything except win this tournament with both a runner up in 2022 and a third-place finish in his 2020 debut. He also has another top 10 at the 3M Open and has finished in the top 25 in four of his five starts at TPC Twin Cities. Grillo has shot par or better in each of his last 14 rounds at the Minnesota course.
He's also found his groove this season on tour after a wretched start that saw him notch just a pair of top 25s over his first dozen tournaments. However, since then he has five top 25s over his last eight events, including a runner-up earlier this month at the John Deere Classic. The Illinois course which hosts that tournament has a nearly identical slope rating and course rating as TPC Twin Cities, and both of these Midwestern venues are similar in length, separated by just 142 yards. That's a promising sign for Grillo, and combined with his prior 3M Open success, you can see why the model likes him in PGA predictions. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2025 3M Open picks
2025 3M Open odds, favorites
Sam Burns +1600
Chris Gotterup +1800
Maverick McNealy +2000
Wyndham Clark +2500
Max Greyserman +2800
Taylor Pendrith +2800
Tony Finau +3500
Davis Thompson +3500
Rickie Fowler +3500
Si Woo Kim +4000
Michael Thorbjornsen +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
Kurt Kitayama +4000
Jake Knapp +4000
Keith Mitchell +4500
Adam Scott +4500
Max Homa +4500
Akshay Bhatia +4500
Emiliano Grillo +4500
Cameron Champ +5000
Luke Clanton +5000
Kevin Yu +5500
Lee Hodges +6000
Jesper Svensson +6000
Matt Wallace +6000
Alex Smalley +6000
Vince Whaley +6000
Jacob Bridgeman +6000
Rico Hoey +6000
Jhonattan Vegas +6500
Sam Stevens +6500
Sahith Theegala +6500
Patrick Fishburn +6500
Niklas Norgaard +6500
Haotong Li +6500
Matti Schmid +7000
Alex Noren +7500
Pierceson Coody +7500
Tom Hoge +8000
Taylor Moore +8000
Kevin Roy +8000
Matt McCarty +9000
Byeong Hun An +9000
Thorbjørn Olesen +9000
Doug Ghim +9000
Cam Davis +9000
Mackenzie Hughes +9000
Tom Kim +9000
Erik van Rooyen +9000
Beau Hossler +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Austin Eckroat +10000
Victor Perez +11000
Eric Cole +11000
Chris Kirk +11000
Hayden Springer +11000
Jackson Suber +12000
Mark Hubbard +12000
Davis Riley +12000
Antoine Rozner +12000
William Mouw +12000
Andrew Putnam +12000
Patrick Rodgers +12000
Sam Ryder +15000
Sami Valimaki +15000
Webb Simpson +15000
Ryo Hisatsune +15000
Thriston Lawrence +17000
Garrick Higgo +17000
Ricky Castillo +17000
Max McGreevy +17000
David Lipsky +17000
Joe Highsmith +20000
Steven Fisk +20000
Brice Garnett +20000
Chad Ramey +20000
Chandler Phillips +20000
Chan Kim +22000
Kris Ventura +22000
Seamus Power +22000
Joseph Bramlett +22000
Luke List +22000
Taylor Montgomery +22000
Isaiah Salinda +22000
Karl Vilips +22000
Nick Hardy +22000
Preston Stout +22000
Henrik Norlander +25000
David Skinns +25000
Adam Hadwin +25000
Thomas Rosenmueller +25000
Adam Svensson +27000
Takumi Kanaya +27000
Greyson Sigg +27000
Quade Cummins +27000
Alejandro Tosti +27000
Ben Kohles +27000
Carson Young +27000
Dylan Wu +27000
Trey Mullinax +30000
Justin Lower +30000
Danny Walker +30000
Matthieu Pavon +30000
Adam Schenk +30000
Will Gordon +30000
Jeremy Paul +30000
Michael La Sasso +30000
Mac Meissner +30000
Nate Lashley +35000
Zach Johnson +35000
Brandt Snedeker +35000
Gordon Sargent +35000
Nick Dunlap +35000
David Ford +40000
Joel Dahmen +40000
Trevor Cone +40000
Harry Higgs +40000
Lanto Griffin +40000
Danny Willett +40000
Chesson Hadley +40000
Paul Peterson +50000
Ben Silverman +50000
Brendan Valdes +50000
Patton Kizzire +60000
Hayden Buckley +60000
Kevin Kisner +60000
John Pak +75000
Noah Goodwin +75000
Peter Malnati +75000
Carson Herron +75000
Troy Merritt +100000
Will Chandler +100000
Philip Knowles +100000
Harrison Endycott +100000
Matthew Riedel +100000
Camilo Villegas +100000
Frankie Capan III +100000
Brandon Matthews +100000
Mason Andersen +100000
Ryan Palmer +100000
Kaito Onishi +100000
Thomas Campbell +100000
Kevin Velo +100000
Braden Thornberry +100000
Taylor Dickson +100000
Rafael Campos +100000
Aaron Baddeley +100000
Anders Albertson +100000
Cristobal Del Solar +100000
Chez Reavie +100000