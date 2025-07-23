Scottie Scheffler proved yet again why he's the unquestioned No. 1 golfer in the world with his Open Championship victory, but with Scheffler skipping the upcoming 2025 3M Open, those in the 2025 3M Open field should feel much better about their chances at a victory. None of the world's top-15 ranked golfers are competing at the 3M Open 2025, which leaves a wide-open field as every golfer has odds longer than +1500 in the latest 2025 3M Open odds. Sam Burns is the +1600 betting favorite, followed by Chris Gotterup (+1800) and Maverick McNealy (+2000).

The 2025 3M Open, which tees off on Thursday, July 24, at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., is one of the most wide-open fields on the PGA Tour calendar, which creates ample longshot options at various sports betting sites. The 2025 3M Open first-round tee times begin on Thursday at 7:45 a.m. ET. Emiliano Grillo, who finished second in a playoff at the John Deere Classic on July 6, is a +4500 longshot on FanDuel that the model sees strong value in for 2025 3M Open bets. Grillo will be paired with Zach Johnson and Luke List through the first two days of action, with the trio teeing off at 9:02 a.m. on Thursday.

Now that the 2025 3M Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and revealed its longshot betting picks.

Si Woo Kim (40-1)

Kim finished T-11 at the John Deere Classic in a similar field to the 3M Open, as he's coming off missing the cut at the Open Championship. But the four-time PGA Tour champion has made the cut in 75% of his tournaments this year (18 of 24), and finished T-8 at the PGA Championship on May 18. Kim, who won his last PGA Tour event in 2023, has forced three playoffs throughout his career, dropping all three, so if a few shots went differently, he could have been nearing double-digit career victories.

Kim hasn't played in a 3M Open since 2020 as he makes his return to TPC Twin Cities this week. He's 29th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, including eighth in strokes gained: tee-to-green and 14th in strokes gained: around-the-green. He's also made the second-most birdies of anyone on the PGA Tour this year. Kim showcases value at 40-1 odds on FanDuel, compared to 33-1 odds on multiple other betting apps.

Akshay Bhatia (45-1)

The 23-year-old finished T-30 at The Open for his second-best major finish in eight events over the last two years, and his best major result of 2025. After a 2-over-par 73 opening round of The Open Championship, Bhatia shot under par in each of his final three rounds to finish at a 4-under-par for the tournament. Bhatia hopes to carry the weekend success into a 3M Open field without many of the world's elite golfers. Despite playing in fewer than 90 career tournaments, Bhatia already has two victories and two runner-up results.

Bhatia won the Valero Texas Open 15 months ago for his second PGA Tour victory and finished T-2 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic later in the year. He finished T-3 at the Players Championship in March for his only top-five result this season, but Bhatia still ranks ninth in putting average and 11th in birdie average in 2025. BetMGM is offering Bhatia at 45-1 odds, and the model projects this as a strong longshot bet for the 2025 3M Open.

Emiliano Grillo (45-1)

Grillo was recently in a similar position at 75-1 odds at the John Deere Classic three weeks ago, and the model projected Grillo as one of the top longshot plays in a field without many of the world's best. Grillo nearly returned a huge payday to those who included him in their PGA Tour bets before losing in a playoff. That result has dropped Grillo's odds drastically to 45-1 in the 3M Open field, but the model still sees value in Grillo at this price and projects him to be in the mix this weekend.

The 32-year-old has three top 10 results over five career 3M Open tournaments, including two finishes in the top three. He finished T-2 at the 2022 3M Open and T-10 the following season before finishing T-24 last year. The model gives Grillo a legitimate shot at winning this weekend after nearly winning this tournament just three years ago, and at 45-1 odds, that would provide a huge payday.

