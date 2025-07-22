Following the final major championship of the season, attention shifts to the 2025 3M Open as only eight rounds separate players from the end of the PGA Tour's regular season. Heading to TPC Twin Cities once again, players will be tasked with navigating a water-heavy golf course where danger looms around every corner as they look to make their moves up the FedEx Cup race and secure their standing in the season-long race.

With limited time before the postseason and all that follows, a number of big names have placed their names in the field in Minnesota, and they are led by a trio of Americans who look to make an impression on U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns and Maverick McNealy make the long trip from Northern Ireland to the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes this week with more than the postseason on their minds.

Gotterup arrives following a sensational two-week stretch across the pond in which he won the Scottish Open over Rory McIlroy and finished third in his debut appearance at The Open. He will hope his affinity for links golf translates to TPC Twin Cities where McNealy and Burns will see if their consistent play can finally lead to a win this year.

While the three young Americans jostle for their position, a pair of players from that 2023 squad in Rome -- Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler -- also find themselves with a hair of momentum. Clark climbed up the leaderboard Sunday at The Open and soared up the season-long race inside the top 60, while Fowler found his swing as well in the final round and is now inside the top 70 after spending much of the year on the outside looking in.

With only the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings making the first playoff event, players such as Davis Thompson, Emiliano Grillo and Adam Scott find themselves on the wrong side of the number and with work to do if they want to extend their seasons past next week's Wyndham Championship.

2025 3M Open schedule

Dates: July 24-27

Location: TPC Twin Cities — Blaine, Minnesota

Par: 71 | Yardage: 7,431

Purse: $8,400,000

2025 3M Open field, odds

Chris Gotterup (18-1): He is without a doubt the hottest player in the field, as Gotterup returns stateside following a very successful trip to Scotland and Northern Ireland. Claiming the second PGA Tour victory of his career, the New Jersey native went from possibly needing to fight for his card in the FedEx Cup Fall to fighting for a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. He ranks second in this field in total strokes gained over the last three months and 12th in the world over that same span. Driver and putter are both red hot, but course management seems to be the catalyst of this run.

Sam Burns (18-1): Burns was one of 15 players to make the cut in all four major championships, highlighted by his 54-hole lead at the U.S. Open, but he remains winless this season. A playoff loser at the Canadian Open to Ryan Fox, the American continues to make strides with his iron play as his putter props up the rest of his game. It is a big run for Burns, who is No. 15 in the U.S. Ryder Cup team standings with only a month left before picks are selected.

Maverick McNealy (20-1)

Wyndham Clark (25-1): A player who has been making more noise for his antics on or around the golf course than his play inside the ropes, Clark conjured up a little magic in the final round of The Open to finish inside the top five. The result was his second of the season and enough to push him on the brink of the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings. After being an afterthought for most of the year, the former U.S. Open champion quietly has three top-20 finishes in his last four starts.

Max Greyserman (28-1)

Si Woo Kim (30-1)

Taylor Pendrith (33-1)

Tony Finau (35-1): Entered the weekend at Royal Portrush inside the top 10 before fading across the final 36 holes into a forgettable finish. Finau has struggled with the driver for the past month, which is not the club one wants to be fighting at TPC Twin Cities with the amount of trouble that lurks. The good news is the 2022 tournament champion has done little wrong around these parts with the win and five other top-30 finishes in his six career appearances.

Jake Knapp (35-1)

Akshay Bhatia (35-1): It has been a good -- not great -- summer for the lengthy left hander. Bhatia continues to stack solid start after solid start, but he has not found himself in contention over the weekend since his third-place finish at the Players Championship in March. This consistency has been enough to keep him inside the top 70 without any stress, but he is approaching the bubble for the top 50, which qualifies for the BMW Championship.

2025 3M Open predictions



Maverick McNealy Winner (20-1): He has the look of a player who is going to win by the time this season ends. Known for his putting prowess, McNealy has made substantial strides from tee to green this season and has allowed him to consistently contend in big tournaments like the RBC Heritage and the Memorial. He arrives in Minnesota with three straight top-25 finishes under his belt and as a podium finisher in this tournament a season ago.

Rickie Fowler Contender (40-1): The game all stems from the driver, and the big stick has shown up in a big way for Fowler since the beginning of May. Improvements off the tee have been the cause for some serious finishes over the last couple of months, including back-to-back top-20 results at the John Deere Classic and The Open. He has made both cuts in his two trips to TPC Twin Cities and looks more relaxed than he has in all of 2025.

Thriston Lawrence Sleeper (150-1): The 3M Open has seen players like Jhonattan Vegas and Cameron Champ walk into the winner's circle, and another big hitter like Lawrence fits that mold. His first season on the PGA Tour has not gone as planned, but the South African has found something in recent months with his T12 finish at the U.S. Open and T8 at the Rocket Classic. He should enjoy another solid week if his iron play continues to cooperate.

