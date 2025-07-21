After Scottie Scheffler's dominance at the Open Championship, the PGA Tour's regular season is down to its final two events beginning this week with the 2025 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota. The 3M Open gets underway on Thursday, July 24, and should see plenty of low scores with the weather set to cooperate this week. A host of players are competing to move into the top 70 and make the FedExCup playoffs, which begin in two weeks. The latest 2025 3M Open odds are topped by Sam Burns and Chris Gotterup at +1800 (risk $100 to win $1,800), with Maverick McNealy at +2000 and Wyndham Clark at +2800. Defending champion Jhonattan Vegas is listed at +6500.

SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen is calling for a strong performance from Antoine Rozner, predicting that the Frenchman beats two of his countrymen at +150 odds (risk $100 to win $150). Before locking in any other 2025 3M Open bets, you'll want to see what prop bets Cohen is targeting leading into the tournament. Bet on the 3M Open at DraftKings, where you can get $150 in bonus bets instantly with the latest DraftKings promo code:

Cohen, the host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube, correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) and Ben Griffin (+4500 w/o Scheffler) to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, as well as four winners last season.

Anyone who has used the latest sportsbook promos to follow his sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites. The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers new users up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Claim that offer here:

Best prop bets for the 2025 3M Open:



Top Frenchman: Antoine Rozner (+150)

Top-10 Finish (with ties): Max Greyserman (+280)

Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns & Maverick McNealy All Top 20 Finish (Inc. Ties) (+750)

Top Frenchman: Antoine Rozner (+150)

All Rozner has to do this week is beat Victor Perez and Matthieu Pavon for us to cash this prop. Rozner has missed only one cut this season and has gained on approach in seven straight events. With all three players making their debut in Minnesota for this event, that's all I needed to see. Perez may be the favorite in this nationality prop, but I don't like that he's lost more than three strokes tee to green in 2 of his last 3 events. Pavon has played 19 events this season and hasn't finished in the top-40 in any of them. Rozner gives us some value with this prop at plus-money at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users can bet $5 and get $150 if their first bet wins via this FanDuel promo code.

Top-10 (with ties): Max Greyserman (+280)

I'm still stinging at losing Greyserman in the playoff at the Rocket Classic last month at big odds. He had three putts to win and couldn't get it done. But I believe the American is very live the next two weeks, here at TPC Twin Cities and at the Wyndham Championship. He finished solo second at both places last year, and we're getting a nice value at nearly 3-1 odds for a top-10 finish again this week. Though he missed the cut in both overseas events the last two weeks, Greyserman has made his last 10 cuts in the U.S. despite only one top-10 finish in that span. The American tore it up on the greens in Detroit and gained more than seven strokes putting here last year. DraftKings Sportsbook offers new users the chance to bet $5 and get $150 instantly via this DraftKings promo code:

Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns & Maverick McNealy All Top 20 Finish (Inc. Ties) (+750)

If Scottie Scheffler was the top golfer in the world the last two weeks, Gotterup would be an easy choice for No. 2 after a win at the Scottish Open and 3rd third-place finish at Royal Portrush. He has now finished inside the top-30 in 10 of his last 11 events and seems like a good bet to do so again this week in Minnesota. Burns has seven top-10s in his last 10 events and is desperately seeking his first 72-hole PGA tournament win in over three years. McNealy has four top-23 finishes in his last five tournaments and faces a field much weaker than any of those tournaments. This looks to be good value for three streaking players with a lack of star power above them on the odds board. I love this top-20 combo prop at Caesars Sportsbook, which is offering new users ten 100% sportsbook profit boosts with a $1 bet with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code:

More 2025 3M Open picks

You've seen Cohen's top props for this week's event. Now, see the 2025 3M Open leaderboard, including forecasted finishes for Burns, Gotterup, McNealy, and more. Visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including last week's Open Championship, the last four Masters, the past two PGA Championships, and three majors in 2024 and 2025.

Cohen has also built a 2025 3M Open parlay that would pay nearly $1.1 million on a $10 bet. Check it out here and view more PGA Tour advice at SportsLine.