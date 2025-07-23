After spending the last two weeks in Scotland and Northern Ireland, the PGA Tour returns stateside for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. Most of the players at the top of the world rankings will be taking a week off after the Scottish Open and Open Championship double, but with just two weeks left to jockey for FedEx Cup Playoff positioning, that means a significant opportunity presents itself for those in the field this week.

The top 100 in the playoff standings after next week lock in their PGA Tour card for next year, as this is the first year the Tour has trimmed that number down from 125. Players further up are angling for a top 70 position to make the first playoff event at the St. Jude Classic, while a top 50 spot earns you an exemption into all eight signature events on the 2026 calendar.

Guys like Wyndham Clark (51st), Tony Finau (59th) and Rickie Fowler (63rd) are trying to work their way into that last category, while Adam Scott (85th), Tom Kim (89th), Max Homa (102nd) hope to find a win that could push them into the playoffs. They're far from alone in feeling some pressure to perform this week and that should create a fascinating tournament to watch that could have significant impacts on the playoffs and next season.

Here's how you can watch that drama all unfold at TPC Twin Cities this weekend.

2025 Rocket Classic TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio