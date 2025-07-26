After spending the last two weeks in Scotland and Northern Ireland, the PGA Tour is back stateside for the 2025 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. Most of the players at the top of the world rankings will be taking a week off two weeks in Europe, but among those who have perhaps underachieved this season, they still have plenty of work to do.

There are only two weeks left to jockey for FedEx Cup Playoff positioning, which means a significant opportunity presents itself for those in the field this weekend now that the cut has been made. The top 100 names in the FedEx Cup standings after next week will lock in their PGA Tour card in 2026, a limit that has been tightened from 125 players previously. Golfers further up the standings are angling for a top 70 position to make the first playoff event, the St. Jude Classic, while a top 50 spot earns you an exemption into all eight signature events on the 2026 calendar.

Wyndham Clark (51st), Tony Finau (59th) and Rickie Fowler (63rd) are among the most notable names trying to work their way into that last category, while Adam Scott (85th), Tom Kim (89th), Max Homa (102nd) hope to find a win that could push them into the playoffs. They're far from alone in feeling some pressure to perform this week and that should create a fascinating tournament to watch that could have significant impacts on the playoffs and next season.

Here's how you can watch that drama all unfold at TPC Twin Cities this weekend.

2025 Rocket Classic TV schedule

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio