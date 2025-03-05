The PGA Tour continues its Florida swing this week with the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge, which begins on Thursday. It is another Signature Event, meaning some of the top golfers in the world are competing in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational field. Kevin Chappell is the only golfer in the last seven years to register four rounds in the 60s in the same tournament at this course, and challenging conditions are expected again this year. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is the +320 favorite (risk $100 to win $320) in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, while past champion Rory McIlroy is +750 on the PGA odds board.

Jason Day is the only other past champion in the field, but he is an 80-1 longshot. Scheffler is -165 (risk $165 to win $100) to finish inside the top five, while Day is +400 (risk $100 to win $400) to crack the top 10. Scheffler will tee off alongside Ludvig Aberg at 9:45 a.m. ET on Thursday. Which golfers should you back with your 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational bets? Before making any 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, you need to see the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he gave out numerous winners in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open and Xander Schauffele (20-1) at the PGA Championship. He already nailed Sepp Straka as a 66-1 longshot in The American Express this year. Anyone who followed his betting picks could have been way up on betting apps and sportsbooks.

Top 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational expert picks

McDonald loves the value of Patrick Cantlay at +3000 (risk $100 to win $3,000) this week. Bay Hill is one of the most challenging tests on the PGA Tour, creating serious problems for missed fairways and playing from the rough. Cantlay is one of the top golfers in the field in terms of ball striking on similar courses, using precision to his advantage in these conditions.

He is also one of nine players in the field who rank inside the top 40 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained around the green, scrambling and bogey avoidance. Cantlay has made the cut in all four of his tournaments this season, carding top-five finishes in the American Express and the Genesis Invitational. He finished T4 in the Arnold Palmer Invitational two years ago, and McDonald expects him to be in contention on Sunday again this weekend.

"The putter has turned around drastically from the downturn in 2024 and the iron play has followed suit as well. He's doing everything well at the moment which should translate to success at a difficult test like Bay Hill," McDonald told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

How to make 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational golf picks

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +320

Rory McIlroy +750

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Xander Schauffele +1600

Collin Morikawa +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Justin Thomas +2800

Patrick Cantlay +3000

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Sungjae Im +4500

Will Zalatoris +5000

Sam Burns +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Maverick McNealy +5500

Wyndham Clark +6000

Robert MacIntyre +6000

Tony Finau +6000

Russell Henley +6500

Shane Lowry +6500

Daniel Berger +6500

Sepp Straka +7000

Corey Conners +7000

Taylor Pendrith +7000

Tom Kim +7500

Michael Kim +8000

Jason Day +8000

Si Woo Kim +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Jake Knapp +8000

Denny Mccarthy +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Min Woo Lee +9000

Davis Thompson +9000

Billy Horschel +10000

Aaron Rai +11000

Max Greyserman +11000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Samuel Stevens +11000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Cameron Young +11000

Sahith Theegala +11000

Thomas Detry +11000

Lucas Glover +12000

Brian Harman +12000

Alex Smalley +12000|

J.T. Poston +12000

Aldrich Potgieter +12000

Byeong Hun An +12000

Taylor Moore +12000

Nick Taylor +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Isaiah Salinda +15000

Where to bet on PGA Tour tournaments

