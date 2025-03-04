The PGA Tour heads to Orlando for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill beginning on Thursday. It's another Signature Event, raising the total purse to $20 million and bringing back many of the top players who have taken the past few weeks off following the West Coast Swing. Scottie Scheffler is the event's defending champion and is the clear +320 favorite (risk $100 to win $320) in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds to repeat.

Rory McIlroy (+750), Ludvig Aberg +(1600), Xander Schauffele (+1600), Collin Morikawa (+2200), Hideki Matsuyama (+2500) and

Justin Thomas (+2800) are the other golfers in the Arnold Palmer Invitational field getting odds to win lower than +3000. There are also PGA odds for top-five, top-10, head-to-head and more to consider.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Viktor Hovland to win (+5500)

The 27-year-old Norwegian struggled at the Genesis, failing to make the cut, but he was consistent in the prior two events -- finishing T22 at Pebble Beach and T36 at The Sentry. He only had one round higher than 70 during those two tournaments. Bay Hill is a course he's played well traditionally, finishing inside the top 50 in all six career events at Bay Hill, including a pair of top-10 finishes. The model has him cracking the top 10 this week and gives him a better chance to win than his odds imply.

Sepp Straka to finish top-20 (+145)

Justin Thomas to finish top-5 (+410)

Full Arnold Palmer Inivitational 2025 picks

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, field, golfers

Scottie Scheffler +320

Rory McIlroy +750

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Xander Schauffele +1600

Collin Morikawa +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Justin Thomas +2800

Patrick Cantlay +3000

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Sungjae Im +4500

Will Zalatoris +5000

Sam Burns +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Maverick McNealy +5500

Wyndham Clark +6000

Robert MacIntyre +6000

Tony Finau +6000

Russell Henley +6500

Shane Lowry +6500

Daniel Berger +6500

Sepp Straka +7000

Corey Conners +7000

Taylor Pendrith +7000

Tom Kim +7500

Michael Kim +8000

Jason Day +8000

Si Woo Kim +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Jake Knapp +8000

Denny Mccarthy +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Min Woo Lee +9000

Davis Thompson +9000

Billy Horschel +10000

Aaron Rai +11000

Max Greyserman +11000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Samuel Stevens +11000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Cameron Young +11000

Sahith Theegala +11000

Thomas Detry +11000

Lucas Glover +12000

Brian Harman +12000

Alex Smalley +12000|

J.T. Poston +12000

Aldrich Potgieter +12000

Byeong Hun An +12000

Taylor Moore +12000

Nick Taylor +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Isaiah Salinda +15000

