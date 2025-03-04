The PGA Tour heads to Orlando for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill beginning on Thursday. It's another Signature Event, raising the total purse to $20 million and bringing back many of the top players who have taken the past few weeks off following the West Coast Swing. Scottie Scheffler is the event's defending champion and is the clear +320 favorite (risk $100 to win $320) in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds to repeat.
Rory McIlroy (+750), Ludvig Aberg +(1600), Xander Schauffele (+1600), Collin Morikawa (+2200), Hideki Matsuyama (+2500) and
Justin Thomas (+2800) are the other golfers in the Arnold Palmer Invitational field getting odds to win lower than +3000. There are also PGA odds for top-five, top-10, head-to-head and more to consider. Before locking in your 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.
Now that the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard from the model. Here are three Arnold Palmer Invitational best bets, based on the model's projections, to target:
Viktor Hovland to win (+5500)
The 27-year-old Norwegian struggled at the Genesis, failing to make the cut, but he was consistent in the prior two events -- finishing T22 at Pebble Beach and T36 at The Sentry. He only had one round higher than 70 during those two tournaments. Bay Hill is a course he's played well traditionally, finishing inside the top 50 in all six career events at Bay Hill, including a pair of top-10 finishes. The model has him cracking the top 10 this week and gives him a better chance to win than his odds imply. Now, see the entire projected 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard from the model that nailed 13 majors.
Sepp Straka to finish top-20 (+145)
Straka missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational, snapping an impressive three-tournament streak where he finished well inside the top 20, including a win at The American Express. He bounced back last week at the Cognizant Classic, however, finishing 11th. Overall, he's finished top 20 in five of seven PGA events this year and he ranks 11th on tour in total strokes gained. The model has him finishing well inside the top 20, making this a strong value with the the plus-money payout. Get Arnold Palmer Invitational best bets for a $1 million parlay from expert Eric Cohen, who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in seven events over the last two seasons, right here.
Justin Thomas to finish top-5 (+410)
The 15-time PGA Tour winner has been in a win drought since 2022, but he's getting close to a return to the top of a leaderboard. He's finished T9 or better three times already this season. If you're not ready to back him as an outright winner (+2800) yet, the top-five market still brings a big return for Thomas this week, and the model likes his chances of hitting this prop. Get Arnold Palmer Invitational picks here from Patrick McDonald, the expert who called Jake Knapp's win (50-1) at last year's Mexico Open.
Full Arnold Palmer Inivitational 2025 picks
You've seen the latest best bets from the model. Now, see the complete Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard, including forecasted finishes for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and more. Visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including the last three Masters and three majors in 2024.
You can also view expert advice before locking in your PGA Tour picks: Visit SportsLine now to see golf insider Eric Cohen's best bets for a 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational $1 million dollar parlay, all from the expert who has predicted seven outright tournament winners over the last two years.
2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, field, golfers
See the full 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, best bets and predictions here.
Scottie Scheffler +320
Rory McIlroy +750
Ludvig Aberg +1600
Xander Schauffele +1600
Collin Morikawa +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
Justin Thomas +2800
Patrick Cantlay +3000
Tommy Fleetwood +3500
Sungjae Im +4500
Will Zalatoris +5000
Sam Burns +5500
Keegan Bradley +5500
Matt Fitzpatrick +5500
Viktor Hovland +5500
Maverick McNealy +5500
Wyndham Clark +6000
Robert MacIntyre +6000
Tony Finau +6000
Russell Henley +6500
Shane Lowry +6500
Daniel Berger +6500
Sepp Straka +7000
Corey Conners +7000
Taylor Pendrith +7000
Tom Kim +7500
Michael Kim +8000
Jason Day +8000
Si Woo Kim +8000
Ben Griffin +8000
Akshay Bhatia +8000
Jake Knapp +8000
Denny Mccarthy +9000
Adam Scott +9000
Min Woo Lee +9000
Davis Thompson +9000
Billy Horschel +10000
Aaron Rai +11000
Max Greyserman +11000
J.J. Spaun +11000
Samuel Stevens +11000
Patrick Rodgers +11000
Cameron Young +11000
Sahith Theegala +11000
Thomas Detry +11000
Lucas Glover +12000
Brian Harman +12000
Alex Smalley +12000|
J.T. Poston +12000
Aldrich Potgieter +12000
Byeong Hun An +12000
Taylor Moore +12000
Nick Taylor +15000
Stephan Jaeger +15000
Isaiah Salinda +15000
Where to bet on PGA Tour tournaments
Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on the Arnold Palmer Invitational, along with the various PGA Tour sportsbook promos they currently offer.