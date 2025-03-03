The PGA Tour's Florida Swing continues this week with the world's top players set to compete at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers for this event at Bay Hill, which features a great mix of proven champions and budding superstars eager to make their mark on the PGA Tour. Major champions like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas are expected to be in the mix at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational with 700 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.

However, Kurt Kitayama's victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2023 proved anyone can finish on top of the leaderboard at Bay Hill. Scheffler, the defending champion, is going off as the +320 favorite (risk $100 to win $320), according to the latest 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds. The No. 1 ranked player in the world is followed by Rory McIlroy (+750), Ludvig Aberg (+1600) and Xander Schauffele (+1600) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Rory McIlroy, a 27-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top five. McIlroy opened the 2025 season with a convincing victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but followed that up with a T-17 performance at the Genesis Invitational.

McIlroy won this event in 2018 but has finished T-13 or worse in two of his last three starts at Bay Hill. The 35-year-old has also struggled with accuracy off the tee this season, ranking 125th in driving accuracy (56.25%). McIlroy also ranks 82nd in birdie average (4.13) and 93rd in strokes gained: putting (0.050). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Patrick Cantlay, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

In order to score well at Bay Hill, players will need to be extremely accurate with their irons. Cantlay enters this week's event ranked second on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage (76.39%). He's also been effective with a putter in his hands this season, ranking sixth in putting average (1.655). His ability to constantly drain putts has the 32-year-old averaging 5.56 birdies per round, which ranks second on tour. Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, favorites

Scottie Scheffler +320

Rory McIlroy +750

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Xander Schauffele +1600

Collin Morikawa +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Justin Thomas +2800

Patrick Cantlay +3000

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Sungjae Im +4500

Will Zalatoris +5000

Sam Burns +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Maverick McNealy +5500

Wyndham Clark +6000

Robert MacIntyre +6000

Tony Finau +6000

Russell Henley +6500

Shane Lowry +6500

Daniel Berger +6500

Sepp Straka +7000

Corey Conners +7000

Taylor Pendrith +7000

Tom Kim +7500

Michael Kim +8000

Jason Day +8000

Si Woo Kim +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Jake Knapp +8000

Denny Mccarthy +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Min Woo Lee +9000

Davis Thompson +9000

Billy Horschel +10000

Aaron Rai +11000

Max Greyserman +11000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Samuel Stevens +11000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Cameron Young +11000

Sahith Theegala +11000

Thomas Detry +11000

Lucas Glover +12000

Brian Harman +12000

Alex Smalley +12000|

J.T. Poston +12000

Aldrich Potgieter +12000

Byeong Hun An +12000

Taylor Moore +12000

Nick Taylor +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Isaiah Salinda +15000