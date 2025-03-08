The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational heads for the weekend beginning with Round 3 on Saturday at 9:20 a.m. ET. The top contenders tee off starting around 1:30 p.m. ET and the final group includes leader Shane Lowry, who is 8-under for the tournament and Wyndham Clark at -7. Corey Conners (-5), Collin Morikawa (-5), Russell Henley (-4), Rory McIlroy (-4) and Jason Day (-4) are the other golfers within four strokes of the lead.

Lowry is the +280 favorite (risk $100 to win $280), followed by Rory McIlroy (+450), Morikawa (+600), Clark (+750). Scottie Scheffler, who is seven shots off the lead at 1 under, is getting +1100 in the latest 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds. With several big names near the top of the Invitational leaderboard, what are the best bets and prop picks for the weekend? Before making any 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational weekend picks, be sure to see the PGA picks and props from SportsLine's Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in seven tournaments over the last two seasons. He correctly identified Aaron Rai at +3300 odds in the 2024 Wyndham Championship, as well as Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000), and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500). Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now that the Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest weekend PGA Tour odds for the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025, he has locked in his betting picks. You can only see all his picks by heading to SportsLine.

Top Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA Tour weekend picks

For the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 weekend, Cohen is backing J.J. Spaun to finish in the top 20 (+185). Spaun bounced back nicely from a first-round 75 with a 71 on Friday to make the cut and get within a couple spots of the top 20.

"Spaun has actually been the best player on approach thus far this week, slightly ahead of Shane Lowry and sits T30 through two rounds," Cohen said. "The putter hasn't been great, but I'll always side with consistent iron player over potentially a fluky putter. He sits two shots out of the top-20 and we're getting nearly 2-1 odds so I'll take my chances. The course history isn't great at Bay Hill but Spaun finished T2 at PGA National last week so I'll take my chances that he once again heats up on the weekend." See the rest of Cohen's weekend picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational weekend picks

Cohen has also locked in his outright winner picks, which include a longshot priced higher than 15-1 as well as another plus-money prop pick for the weekend. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and what prop picks should you jump on this weekend? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's picks for the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025, all from the golf expert who has called seven outright winners since 2023, and find out.

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational weekend odds, contenders

See picks at SportsLine.

Shane Lowry +280

Rory McIlroy +450

Collin Morikawa +600

Wyndham Clark +750

Scottie Scheffler +1100

Corey Conners +1400

Justin Thomas +1600

Russell Henley +1600

Jason Day +2200

Keegan Bradley +3000

Ludvig Aberg +3500

Max Greyserman +4500

Si Woo Kim +6500

Sungjae Im +9000

Tony Finau +10000

Where to bet on the PGA Tour

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on the PGA Tour, along with the various PGA sportsbook promos they currently offer.