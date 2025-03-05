The fourth signature event of the 2025 PGA Tour season takes place this week with the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Scottie Scheffler, winner of two of the last three Arnold Palmer Invitationals, is the +320 favorite (risk $100 to win $320), according to the latest 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds. Scheffler is -300 (risk $300 to win $100) to finish inside the top 10 and -150 to record a top-five finish. But if you are looking to score a bigger payday when making 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational bets, Scheffler likely isn't your target. Who are some longshots that can pull off a shocking result at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which tees off from Bay Hill Golf Course in Florida on Thursday, March 6?

Sandwiched between Scheffer's two victories is Kurt Kitayama, who won as one of the longest longshots in the Arnold Palmer Invitational field in 2023. Given significant longshots have proven the ability to win at Bay Hill recently, could golfers like Matt Fitzpatrick (55-1), Shane Lowry (65-1) or Jason Day (80-1) have value in your 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational bets? Lowry has finished T-11 or better in two of his last three starts on tour and is +300 (risk $100 to win $300) to finish inside the top 10 this week.

Justin Thomas (28-1)

Thomas has back-to-back top-10 finishes, most recently finishing T-9 at The Genesis Invitational. The 15-time PGA Tour winner is coming off a significantly stronger 2024 season than he had before, finishing 14th in the final FedEx Cup standings last year after missing the top 70 the year before. The 31-year-old finished T-2 at The American Express in his second tournament of the year. He is seventh overall in strokes gained, including fifth in strokes gained: approach to green. Thomas is second on Par 4s and putting average while ranking fourth in scoring average (68.5).

Tommy Fleetwood (35-1)

The 34-year-old finished T-5 at The Genesis Invitational in his last tournament and rebounded from an opening round 75 to shoot three rounds below 70. He shot a 68 in his final round to climb into the top five as he enters a tournament where he's had previous success. Fleetwood has three top-10 finishes over eight career appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, including finishing T-3 in 2019. Fleetwood is No. 1 in strokes gained: approach to green early into the 2025 PGA Tour season and eighth overall in strokes gained.

Viktor Hovland (55-1)

Hovland missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational and hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his first three tournaments this season. However, Hovland was 12th in the final FedEx Cup standings last year while finishing in the top 25 in half of his events (eight of 16). He was the FedEx Cup champion the year before with elite consistency and 18 top-25 finishes over 23 events in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. Hovland has made the cut in each of his previous six Arnold Palmer Invitationals, including finishing T-2 in 2022.

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, field, golfers

