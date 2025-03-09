A limited field did nothing to stifle the earning potential for top finishers in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Representing the fourth signature event of the season, the Arnold Palmer Invitational is in the process of shelling out $20 million to those players who made the cut this week in Orlando.
As a player invitational, the API awards the winner $4 million, matching the total from last month's Genesis Invitational. There it was Ludvig Åberg who reigned supreme and cashed the top prize at Torrey Pines to become the third different winner in as many signature events to start the season.
On Sunday, Russell Henley edged Collin Morikawa by a single stroke late in the final round to claim the fifth win of his PGA Tour career, the first in more than two years and the first signature event trophy -- along with the biggest single-tournament check -- of his life.
Here are your four winners from the 2025 signature events thus far:
- The Sentry: Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million)
- Pebble Beach Pro Am: Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million)
- Genesis Invitational: Ludvig Åberg ($4 million)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: Russell Henley ($4 million)
The winners are not the only ones going home smiles on their faces this year. This week, all players inside the top four cleared seven figures with those inside the top 11 cashing checks north of $500,000.
Let's take a look at the payout list through the top 70 players at Bay Hill Club & Lodge with a full breakdown for the top 15 money winners at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money, purse
1st: $4,000,000 -- Russell Henley
2nd: $2,200,000 -- Collin Morikawa
3rd: $1,400,000 -- Corey Conners
4th: $1,000,000 -- Michael Kim
5th: $840,000 -- Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka ($800,000 each)
6th: $760,000
7th: $700,000 -- Shane Lowry
8th: $646,000 -- Byeong Hun An, Justin Rose, Jason Day ($600,667 each)
9th: $600,000
10th: $556,000
11th: $514,000 -- Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Aaron Rai ($451,250 each)
12th: $472,000
13th: $430,000
14th: $389,000
15th: $369,000 -- Jacob Bridgeman, Daniel Berger, Rory McIlroy ($349,000 each)
16th: $349,000
17th: $329,000
18th: $309,000
19th: $289,000
20th: $269,000
21st: $250,000
22nd: $233,000
23rd: $216,000
24th: $200,000
25th: $184,000
26th: $168,000
27th: $161,000
28th: $154,000
29th: $147,000
30th: $140,000
31st: $133,000
32nd: $126,000
33rd: $119,000
34th: $114,000
35th: $109,000
36th: $104,000
37th: $99,000
38th: $94,000
39th: $90,000
40th: $86,000
41st: $82,000
42nd: $78,000
43rd: $74,000
44th: $70,000
45th: $66,000
46th: $62,000
47th: $58,000
48th: $56,000
49th: $54,000
50th: $52,000
51st: $51,000
52nd: $50,000
53rd: $49,000
54th: $48,000
55th: $47,000
56th: $46,000
57th: $45,000
58th: $44,000
59th: $43,000
60th: $42,000
61st: $41,000
62nd: $40,000
63rd: $39,000
64th: $38,000
65th: $37,000
66th: $36,000
67th: $35,000
68th: $34,000
69th: $33,000
70th: $32,000