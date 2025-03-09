A limited field did nothing to stifle the earning potential for top finishers in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Representing the fourth signature event of the season, the Arnold Palmer Invitational is in the process of shelling out $20 million to those players who made the cut this week in Orlando.

As a player invitational, the API awards the winner $4 million, matching the total from last month's Genesis Invitational. There it was Ludvig Åberg who reigned supreme and cashed the top prize at Torrey Pines to become the third different winner in as many signature events to start the season.

On Sunday, Russell Henley edged Collin Morikawa by a single stroke late in the final round to claim the fifth win of his PGA Tour career, the first in more than two years and the first signature event trophy -- along with the biggest single-tournament check -- of his life.

Here are your four winners from the 2025 signature events thus far:

The Sentry: Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million)

Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million) Pebble Beach Pro Am: Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million)

Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million) Genesis Invitational: Ludvig Åberg ($4 million)

Ludvig Åberg ($4 million) Arnold Palmer Invitational: Russell Henley ($4 million)

The winners are not the only ones going home smiles on their faces this year. This week, all players inside the top four cleared seven figures with those inside the top 11 cashing checks north of $500,000.

Let's take a look at the payout list through the top 70 players at Bay Hill Club & Lodge with a full breakdown for the top 15 money winners at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money, purse

1st: $4,000,000 -- Russell Henley

2nd: $2,200,000 -- Collin Morikawa

3rd: $1,400,000 -- Corey Conners

4th: $1,000,000 -- Michael Kim

5th: $840,000 -- Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka ($800,000 each)

6th: $760,000

7th: $700,000 -- Shane Lowry

8th: $646,000 -- Byeong Hun An, Justin Rose, Jason Day ($600,667 each)

9th: $600,000

10th: $556,000

11th: $514,000 -- Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Aaron Rai ($451,250 each)

12th: $472,000

13th: $430,000

14th: $389,000

15th: $369,000 -- Jacob Bridgeman, Daniel Berger, Rory McIlroy ($349,000 each)

16th: $349,000

17th: $329,000

18th: $309,000

19th: $289,000

20th: $269,000

21st: $250,000

22nd: $233,000

23rd: $216,000

24th: $200,000

25th: $184,000

26th: $168,000

27th: $161,000

28th: $154,000

29th: $147,000

30th: $140,000

31st: $133,000

32nd: $126,000

33rd: $119,000

34th: $114,000

35th: $109,000

36th: $104,000

37th: $99,000

38th: $94,000

39th: $90,000

40th: $86,000

41st: $82,000

42nd: $78,000

43rd: $74,000

44th: $70,000

45th: $66,000

46th: $62,000

47th: $58,000

48th: $56,000

49th: $54,000

50th: $52,000

51st: $51,000

52nd: $50,000

53rd: $49,000

54th: $48,000

55th: $47,000

56th: $46,000

57th: $45,000

58th: $44,000

59th: $43,000

60th: $42,000

61st: $41,000

62nd: $40,000

63rd: $39,000

64th: $38,000

65th: $37,000

66th: $36,000

67th: $35,000

68th: $34,000

69th: $33,000

70th: $32,000