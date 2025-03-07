Scoring improved by nearly three strokes in the second round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational with many of the world's best taking advantage, including 36-hole leader Shane Lowry. In pole position at the halfway point at Bay Hill Club & Lodge for the second straight season, the Irishman stands at 8 under and two strokes clear of Wyndham Clark.

Experiencing a quick turnaround from his 3-under 69 late Thursday evening, Lowry leapt into his second round early Friday morning. Two birdies in his first three holes were courtesy of some quality putting with another coming a few holes later on the par-3 7th, this time from 15 feet.

Three more birdies on his inward half -- including one from 38 feet on No. 13 -- were partially offset by a disappointing bogey on the par-5 16th. It all added up to a 67 for Lowry, who looks the part in the early stages of this tournament -- and even more so when considering he did all this alongside his good friend, Rory McIlroy, the first two days.

"Look, you're out there with one of the best golfers in the world, with big crowds, great golf course, lovely weather, what's not to like? It's easy to get up for something like that," Lowry said. "I feel like I thrive in those situations. And, yeah, I enjoyed my couple of days, and I feel like we did play off each other a little bit. I know he probably feels like he could be better, but he's still in a great position going into the weekend."

While Lowry surged on Friday, McIlroy's day was made of its usual stuff as he backed up an opening 70 with another in Round 2. The four-time major champion is among the many big names lurking behind his friend; Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley, Jason Day, Justin Thomas and Keegan Bradley are among those who enter the weekend within five of the pace.

The leader

1. Shane Lowry (-8)

There's a lot to like about Lowry's game up to this point. He ranks fourth in strokes gained tee to green, second in strokes gained approach and fifth in strokes gained putting -- which may be the most important for a player like Lowry, who tends to struggle on the greens.

Something notable about Lowry's second round is just how he got the job done. In Thursday's 69, Lowry played the par 5s in 4 under. In Friday's 67, he played those same holes in 1 over. His inability to take advantage of those holes kept a good round from being a great one, and his play on those four holes over the weekend may tell the tale of his week as a whole.

"I think it's my iron play is good, and conservative when it needs to be," Lowry said. "I think you need that around places like this. I just like the grind of pars are good, you know. There are a lot of weeks out here when you shoot level par for nine holes and you feel like you're beating your head against the wall. Whereas, weeks like this, level par after nine you're actually doing okay, you're a little run away from having a lovely day. I like the type of golf where any time you break 70 you feel like you've had a good day."

Other contenders

2. Wyndham Clark (-6)

T3. Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa (-5)

T5. Russell Henley, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day (-4)

T8. Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley, Max Greyserman (-3)

Scoring may have improved from Round 1 to Round 2, but no one improved more than Day. The former tournament champion shaved 12 strokes (!!!) off his opening 76 and clawed his way back into this tournament with a second-round 64. Day's score represents the lowest score at Bay Hill since Bradley signed for the same number in the third round of the 2021 tournament.

"I would rather have good vibes than not good vibes, so it's nice to be able to think about winning here, seeing replays of my win back in 2016," Day said. "I was probably 10 to 15 pounds lighter, younger, didn't have as many grays. But I've got the experience, which is nice, so I'm looking forward to the weekend, so that's a plus."

Schauffele sneaks through the cut line

It wasn't easy, but Xander Schauffele snuck his way into the weekend for the 58th straight tournament -- the longest streak since Tiger Woods' 142 in a row. The two-time major champion started the day at 5 over and quickly gave himself some breathing room with three birdies in his first six holes.

That was quickly taken away, however, as Schauffele signed for back-to-back double bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12 to jump outside the cutline. Three birdies in his final six holes were just enough to get the world No. 3 through on the number as the cutline moved to 4 over late Friday evening thanks to the last few groups on the golf course.

"I kind of had it going for a little bit. I was playing some really good golf. Hit some nice shots. Actually made some putts," Schauffele said. "Then, you know, kind of messed up some really easy things. Took on maybe too much risk or hit a really poor, I mean, one really bad swing, and some seriously bad execution around the greens on the par-5. So it was a very stressful, nice day for me."

Notable names sent packing early

Max McGreevy played his final four holes in 2 under to sign for a 72. Why should you care? Well, because of that finish, McGreevy moved the cutline from 5 over to 4 over and sent even more big names home early. Here's a look at some of those who won't be around for the weekend, including those at +5 who wished for a different finish from McGreevy.

Thomas Detry (+5)

Viktor Hovland (+5)

Harris English (+6)



Sahith Theegala (+6)

Min Woo Lee (+7)

Max Homa (+7)

Maverick McNealy (+9)

Cameron Young (+9)

Tom Kim (+10)

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational updated odds and picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shane Lowry: 3-1

Rory McIlroy: 9/2

Collin Morikawa: 6-1

Wyndham Clark: 7-1

Scottie Scheffler: 10-1

Corey Conners: 12-1

Russell Henley: 14-1

Justin Thomas: 16-1

Jason Day: 20-1

Keegan Bradley: 25-1

Ludvig Åberg: 30-1

Well, we like Lowry, but if there is a player to catch him over the weekend, Thomas at 16-1 looks like a solid option. He's driving it great (No. 1 in strokes gained off the tee, No. 3 in driving accuracy) and has yet to get the putter rolling. It has been good so far this year, so there is some reason to believe it can flip positively over the weekend. Down the board at 90-1, Sepp Straka sits at 1 under as well and is a fun longshot option.