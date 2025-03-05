The PGA Tour schedule heats up this week as the league travels to the king's place, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Welcoming the best and brightest from the PGA Tour, Bay Hill will provide a stern examination as it regularly ranks as one of the most difficult stops of the season.

With that in mind, it may come as no surprise that it has also become a safe haven for world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Securing two red cardigans (and another top-five finish) in the last three season, Scheffler arrives in Florida looking to keep a good thing going in the Sunshine State.

Scheffler secured three top-25 finishes across three starts on the West Coast Swing but still has room to improve following his offseason hand procedure. He is not the only player looking to knock some rust off as world No. 3 Xander Schauffele is scheduled to play for the third time this season.

The two-time major champion returns following a two-month layoff due to a rib injury. Having only played at the PGA Tour's season open, Schauffele will need to jump right back into his groove as a big two-week stretch on the PGA Tour and the Masters both loom large.

Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Sepp Straka and Hideki Matsuyama are among the notable winners this season to tee it up this week. Meanwhile, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood and a slew of other stars hope to break their winless droughts at the place that Arnold Palmer built.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio