The PGA Tour schedule has heated up this week as the league traveled to the king's place, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Welcoming the best and brightest from the PGA Tour, Bay Hill is providing a stern examination as it regularly ranks as one of the most difficult stops of the season.

With that in mind, it may come as no surprise that it has also become a safe haven for world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Securing two red cardigans (and another top-five finish) in the last three seasons, Scheffler arrived in Florida looking to keep a good thing going in the Sunshine State.

Scheffler secured three top-25 finishes across three starts on the West Coast Swing but still has room to improve following his offseason hand procedure. He is within striking distance but will need a substantial Moving Day to get into contention this week.

World No. 3 Xander Schauffele, like Scheffler, is looking to knock some rust off. He's playing for the third time this season but barely made it inside the cut line. The two-time major champion returned following a two-month layoff due to a rib injury. Having only played at the PGA Tour's season open, he will need to find his groove as a big two-week stretch on the PGA Tour and the Masters both loom large.

Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Sepp Straka and Hideki Matsuyama are among the notable winners this season teeing it up this week. Meanwhile, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood and a slew of other stars hope to break their winless droughts at the place that Arnold Palmer built.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational TV schedule

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 9:20 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio