World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will make his debut at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour season. The action is set to get underway from Pebble Beach Golf Links on Thursday, Jan. 30. Scheffler underwent surgery on his hand in December, causing him to miss The Sentry and the American Express. Scheffer will headline a loaded 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field, which also features major champions like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth.

According to the latest 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, Scheffler is the 4-1 favorite (risk $100 to win $400) to finish on top of the leaderboard. He's followed by McIlroy (11-1), Thomas (14-1), Morikawa (14-1), Ludvig Aberg (18-1) and Patrick Cantlay (20-1) on the PGA odds board. Thomas finished T-6 at this event last year and is +130 (risk $100 to win $130) to finish inside the top 10 in 2025. Before locking in your 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Now that the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: McIlroy, a 26-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and finishes outside the top five. McIlroy has yet to play on the PGA Tour this season and will have a short week of preparation after playing in the TGL on Monday night.

In addition, McIlroy has struggled mightily at this event in recent years, finishing T-66 or worse in his last two starts at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. McIlroy was also inconsistent with accuracy last season, ranking 102nd in driving accuracy (60.29%) and 134th in greens in regulation percentage (65.70%), which doesn't bode well at a course like Pebble Beach. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Sam Burns, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Burns secured a T-8 finish at The Sentry earlier this month and has all the tools needed to be in the mix again this week at Pebble Beach. The 28-year-old is one of the most effective putters on tour, ranking sixth in putting average (1.636) and 10th in strokes gained: putting (1.223). He also ranks sixth in birdie average (6.13) and 13th in scoring average (67.88). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including the last three Masters and three majors in 2024.

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, favorites

Get full 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +400

Rory McIlroy +1100

Justin Thomas +1400

Collin Morikawa +1400

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Sungjae Im +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +3300

Jason Day +4000

Viktor Hovland +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Will Zalatoris +4500

Wyndham Clark +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Keegan Bradley +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Taylor Pendrith +5000

Tom Kim +5500

Rasmus Hojgaard +6000

Robert MacIntyre +6000

Sepp Straka +6000

Tony Finau +6000

Byeong Hun An +6000

Sahith Theegala +6500

Beau Hossler +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Max Homa +7000

Harris English +7000

Russell Henley +7000

Max Greyserman +7000

Adam Scott +7000

Shane Lowry +7000

Thomas Detry +7500

Nick Taylor +7500

J.J. Spaun +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Matt Fitzpatrick +8000

Si Woo Kim +8000

Denny Mccarthy +8000

Keith Mitchell +9000

Tom Hoge +9000

Davis Thompson +9000

Harry Hall +9000

J.T. Poston +9000

Cameron Davis +9000

Cameron Young +10000

Nick Dunlap +10000

Min Woo Lee +10000

Rickie Fowler +11000

Samuel Stevens +12000

Stephan Jaeger +12000

Eric Cole +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Andrew Novak +12000

Ben Griffin +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Gary Woodland +12000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Mark Hubbard +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000

Taylor Moore +17000

Justin Rose +17000

Jhonattan Vegas +17000

Nicolas Echavarria +17000

Brian Harman +17000

Lucas Glover +20000

Doug Ghim +20000

Chris Kirk +20000

Seamus Power +20000