The second signature event of the 2025 PGA Tour season means the second big winner's check was up for grabs at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the weekend. Playing for $20 million and a winner's share of $3,600,000, 80 competitors gave it their all on the Monterey Peninsula, and in the end, one of the top names in the game took home the top prize as Rory McIlroy picked up the win at Pebble Beach.
Securing the victory on Sunday at Pebble Beach marks the second signature event win of McIlroy's career. He picked up a Wells Fargo Championship victory last year where he also earned a $3.6M prize for his efforts. Fending off other PGA Tour stars down the stretch such as good friend Shane Lowry and Tom Kim, McIlroy has now made a major statement within the first month of the 2025 PGA Tour season in addition to beefing up his finances.
McIlroy is not the only player who will see a bump in his bank account now that the tournament has concluded. Those who finish inside the top 10 will clear $500,000 with those inside the top 35 all making at least six figures for their play at Pebble Beach.
Let's take a look at how the payouts for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be divided among the 80 players at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money, purse
Total Purse: $20 million
1st: $3,600,000 -- Rory McIlroy
2nd: $2,160,000
3rd: $1,360,000
4th: $960,000
5th: $795,000
6th: $715,000
7th: $665,000
8th: $615,000
9th: $575,000
10th: $535,000
11th: $495,000
12th: $455,000
13th: $415,000
14th: $375,000
15th: $352,000
16th: $332,000
17th: $312,000
18th: $292,000
19th: $272,000
20th: $252,000
21st: $232,000
22nd: $217,000
23rd: $202,000
24th: $187,000
25th: $172,000
26th: $158,000
27th: $150,000
28th: $143,000
29th: $137,000
30th: $131,000
31st: $125,000
32nd: $119,000
33rd: $114,000
34th: $109,000
35th: $104,000
36th: $99,000
37th: $94,000
38th: $89,000
39th: $84,000
40th: $80,000
41st: $76,000
42nd: $72,000
43rd: $68,000
44th: $64,000
45th: $60,000
46th: $57,000
47th: $54,000
48th: $52,000
49th: $50,000
50th: $48,000
51st: $47,000
52nd: $46,000
53rd: $45,000
54th: $44,000
55th: $43,000
56th: $42,000
57th: $41,000
58th: $40,000
59th: $39,500
60th: $39,000
61st: $38,500
62nd: $38,000
63rd: $37,500
64th: $37,000
65th: $36,500
66th: $36,000
67th: $35,500
68th: $35,000
69th: $34,750
70th: $34,500
71st: $34,250
72nd: $34,000
73rd: $33,750
74th: $33,500
75th: $33,250
76th: $33,000
77th: $32,750
78th: $32,500
79th: $32,250
80th: $32,000