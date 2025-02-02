The second signature event of the 2025 PGA Tour season means the second big winner's check was up for grabs at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the weekend. Playing for $20 million and a winner's share of $3,600,000, 80 competitors gave it their all on the Monterey Peninsula, and in the end, one of the top names in the game took home the top prize as Rory McIlroy picked up the win at Pebble Beach.

Securing the victory on Sunday at Pebble Beach marks the second signature event win of McIlroy's career. He picked up a Wells Fargo Championship victory last year where he also earned a $3.6M prize for his efforts. Fending off other PGA Tour stars down the stretch such as good friend Shane Lowry and Tom Kim, McIlroy has now made a major statement within the first month of the 2025 PGA Tour season in addition to beefing up his finances.

McIlroy is not the only player who will see a bump in his bank account now that the tournament has concluded. Those who finish inside the top 10 will clear $500,000 with those inside the top 35 all making at least six figures for their play at Pebble Beach.

Let's take a look at how the payouts for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be divided among the 80 players at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money, purse

Total Purse: $20 million

1st: $3,600,000 -- Rory McIlroy

2nd: $2,160,000

3rd: $1,360,000

4th: $960,000

5th: $795,000

6th: $715,000

7th: $665,000

8th: $615,000

9th: $575,000

10th: $535,000

11th: $495,000

12th: $455,000

13th: $415,000

14th: $375,000

15th: $352,000

16th: $332,000

17th: $312,000

18th: $292,000

19th: $272,000

20th: $252,000

21st: $232,000

22nd: $217,000

23rd: $202,000

24th: $187,000

25th: $172,000

26th: $158,000

27th: $150,000

28th: $143,000

29th: $137,000

30th: $131,000

31st: $125,000

32nd: $119,000

33rd: $114,000

34th: $109,000

35th: $104,000

36th: $99,000

37th: $94,000

38th: $89,000

39th: $84,000

40th: $80,000

41st: $76,000

42nd: $72,000

43rd: $68,000

44th: $64,000

45th: $60,000

46th: $57,000

47th: $54,000

48th: $52,000

49th: $50,000

50th: $48,000

51st: $47,000

52nd: $46,000

53rd: $45,000

54th: $44,000

55th: $43,000

56th: $42,000

57th: $41,000

58th: $40,000

59th: $39,500

60th: $39,000

61st: $38,500

62nd: $38,000

63rd: $37,500

64th: $37,000

65th: $36,500

66th: $36,000

67th: $35,500

68th: $35,000

69th: $34,750

70th: $34,500

71st: $34,250

72nd: $34,000

73rd: $33,750

74th: $33,500

75th: $33,250

76th: $33,000

77th: $32,750

78th: $32,500

79th: $32,250

80th: $32,000