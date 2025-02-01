One month into the PGA Tour season, the stars have finally all gathered together. The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is hosting the second signature event of the year, but this one will look a little different than the first given who is teeing it up on the Monterey Peninsula.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler makes his season debut after missing some time due to injury. Undergoing surgery on his right hand following a Christmas Day pasta mishap, the three-time PGA Tour Player of the Year begins his FedEx Cup defense in the same manner which he finished 2024.

Nine times a winner around the world, Scheffler hopes his slip up over the holidays will do nothing to slow down his chances in 2025. The reigning Masters champion is not the only multiple-time major champion to be making his first start this week as Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will be doing the same.

McIlroy comes to Pebble Beach for the third time in his career fresh off a top-five result on the DP World Tour, while Spieth searches for form following a lousy 2024. The 2017 tournament winner returns from an injury himself as Spieth underwent surgery on his left wrist during the offseason, but he appears to be 100% and ready to get back to his winning ways.

European stalwarts like Shane Lowry, Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre and Matt Fitzpatrick are all in the opening field with Americans Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Patrick Cantlay, Same Burns and Tony Finau rounding out the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV schedule

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3 - 6:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3 - 6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1 - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio