The 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur will be held April 2-5, and it is once again set to feature the biggest names in women's amateur golf. A total of 65 players have been confirmed for the championship with the entire top 50 of the final 2024 World Amateur Golf Rankings set to tee it up just ahead of the 2025 Masters.

The players in the field hail from 18 countries and five continents. Three of the last four champions of the event are among the participants, including reigning champion and world No. 1 amateur Lottie Woad. Tsubasa Kajitani and Anna Davis are other highlights of the complete Augusta National Women's Amateur field.

Taking place the week prior to the Masters, the ANWA will feature 74 golfers competing in 54 holes of stroke-play. as such, there are still some bids to be awarded.

The first two rounds will take place across the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday. Following a 36-hole cut -- leaving the top 30 players and ties -- players will have Friday to play a practice round at Augusta National before competing in the final round on Saturday when a champion will be crowned.

The 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur marks the sixth edition of the championship. Past winners have included the likes of major champion Jennifer Kupcho and Rose Zhang, who put a bow on an incredible amateur career with her victory at Augusta National in 2023.