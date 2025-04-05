The 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur shifted from Champions Retreat to Augusta National for Saturday's last stretch of 18 holes. Finding her way through the course and around Amen Corner, Kansas State senior Carla Bernat Escuder produced a sensational final-round 68 to win by one shot over 16-year-old phenom Asterisk Talley.

Bernat Escuder began the day tied for third at 8 under, one shot behind Kiara Romero and defending champion Lottie Woad. The final pairing struggled to find a rhythm Saturday, opening the door for chasers on a picture-perfect day in Augusta, Georgia. Bernat Escuder made four birdies across the first nine to vault into the lead, including a near-eagle on the ninth hole as she played the slopes to perfection to leave herself with a tap-in before heading to the second nine.

On the 10th, Bernat Escuder holed a lengthy putt for par to maintain her positive momentum and an advantage, something Woad could not do in the group behind as she made double bogey on the 10th to drop off the pace.

After making pars on the first two stops on Amen Corner, Bernat Escuder had a big decision to make on the 13th as she debated with her caddie whether to go for the par 5 in two or to lay up. Her decision to pull out a fairway metal and attack the green was rewarded with a tremendous shot into the center of the green. A two-putt birdie pushed her advantage to three, the biggest of the day.

While Woad made a pair of birdies on the 13th and 14th to climb back in the mix, she was unable to replicate her incredible close from 2024 when she birdied the final four holes to win the event. Instead, she finished just off the pace in third. It was Talley who mounted the biggest charge of the day posting 11 under, including a final-round 68, as the 16-year-old backed up her T8 from a year ago with a runner-up finish in 2025.

Talley's day got off to an incredible as she holed out for eagle on the first, quickly putting herself in the mix at the top of the leaderboard.

She give those two shots back with bogeys on the 5th and 6th but rallied with birdies on No. 7 and No. 8 to stay within range of Bernat Escuder. Back-to-back birdies from Talley on Nos. 16-17 moved her within two of Bernat Escuder, headlined by a ridiculous running shot from the second cut through a narrow window on 17 to set up her birdie putt.

Talley made par on 18 to post 11 under, but a bogey on the 17th by Bernat Escuder trimmed her lead to just one going to 18. Like Talley, she hit a perfect drive but had her approach bounce over the ridge that runs through the middle of the 18th, creating a challenging two-putt for par and the win. After leaving her first putt five feet short, Bernat Escuder poured her par putt into the center of the hole to shoot a 68 and secure the win at 12 under.

Bernat Escuder's play Saturday was nothing short of sensational continuing a terrific week overall. She became the first player to shoot in the 60s across three rounds of the ANWA. It was a star-making performance, not just for the quality of golf she played but the personality and confidence she displayed. She was quick to pick up the tee and strut after shots throughout the second nine, riding an incredible wave of confidence to become the Augusta National Women's Amateur champion.

It was also another affirming week for Talley as the 16-year-old once again showed that she is one of the future stars of the game while continuing to build confidence in her abilities. With questions looming about whether she will play collegiate golf or become a professional after high school, Talley showed once again that, should she opt for the pro route, she has the game and maturity to compete at the highest level.

Along with 68s from Bernat Escuder and Talley at the top, there were a number of low scores on the board on Saturday. Elia Galitsky tied the low round in tournament history at Augusta National with a 6-under 66 to finish T4, going out in 31 on the first nine with a birdie-birdie-eagle stretch. Catherine Park likewise finished T4 thanks to a 5-under 67, making a pair of eagles as she took advantage of the par 5s to climb the leaderboard.

The day ultimately belonged to Bernat Escuder, though, as she fended off a number of charging challengers to win one of the most prestigious titles in amateur golf. Bernat Escuder is the latest Spaniard to find the winning formula at Augusta National and was greeted by another Spanish golfing legend, two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal.