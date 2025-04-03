Two rounds of the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur are in the books, and it remains tight atop the leaderboard. Reigning champion Lottie Woad moved into a share of the lead Friday after posting a 2-under 70 at Champions Retreat Golf Club, pulling even with Kiara Romero, who posted 67-68 across the first two rounds to set the pair at 9 under.

"Honestly, much didn't change," Romero said. "I knew I've been playing really good and bad holes happen, so I wasn't too worried about it. I feel like I had a lot of fans out there kind of cheering me on to keep the spirits up, so I was really grateful for that. Yeah, I just kept rolling, and things were coming back together towards the end."

One year after missing the cut following a 71-78 effort at Champions Retreat, Romero rolled into her second round in rocky fashion. An early birdie was offset with an immediate double bogey, bogey stretch, but she quickly bounced back with the help of her older sister on the bag. The Oregon Ducks star made four straight birdies from Nos. 7-10 and took advantage of the two back-nine par 5s to sign for her 68.

Woad's waltz may not have produced as many fireworks, but it was equally effective. The world No. 1 penciled three birdies and one bogey on her scorecard for what was her seventh straight par-or-better round in this tournament dating back to her debut appearance in 2023.

"I think the pins were definitely a lot harder, so I had to adjust a little bit on that," Woad said. "Some holes you kind of had to play away from a little bit, whereas yesterday, I feel like I could really attack every pin. So, I had to be a bit more patient today."

First-round leader Megha Ganne, who set an ANWA record with a 9-under 63 to open play Wednesday, was 10 strokes worse on Thursday. Despite carding an over-par round, she remains in the thick of the conversation at 8 under.

In total, seven players will enter the final round at Augusta National Golf Club within two strokes of the lead. Play resumes Saturday as 32 players made the cut and will participate in a practice round on Friday ahead of the deciding final 18 holes of action.

"I think I can definitely use last year, you know," Woad said. "I had the lead and then lost it. Tomorrow ,if that happens again, then I'd know that I've come back from there before. So, I guess it's positive memories."

2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur leaderboard

T1. Romero, Woad (-9)

T3. Bernat Escuder, Revuelta, Ganne (-8)

T6. Talley, Örtengren (-7)

8. Bunch (-5)

T9. Koo, Lee, M., Hollenbaugh (-4)